The rivalry between Shane Warne and Sachin Tendulkar does not call for any introduction as both players have had been a part of several nail-biting encounters between Australia and India. The duo not only shared immense respect for each other on the field but were great companions off the field as well. Back in March this year, the cricketing fraternity was shattered by sudden demise of the spin wizard at a rather young age of 52 years. The late Shane Warne would have turned 53 if he was alive today. Tendulkar, who shared a close bond with the spin master, paid a heartfelt tribute on social media.

Shane Warne birthday: Tendulkar remembers fond memories with 'Warnie'

Shane Warne and Sachin Tendulkar last played together during the All-Star exhibition match in New York back in November 2015. Remembering the late Shane Warne on his birthday, Sachin Tendulkar wrote, "Thinking of you on your birthday Warnie! Gone too soon. Had so many memorable moments with you. Will cherish them forever mate."

While Sachin Tendulkar finished his career as the leading run-getter in Tests and ODIs format, Shane Warne brought down the curtains to a fantastic career with 708 wickets in the longest format of the game.

Shane Warne's family pays tribute to the late cricketer

Shane Warne was the ultimate sorcerer of cricket's ultimate magic with all the tools that a merely good bowler could only dream of possessing - leg-break, skidders, bouncers, googlies, flippers among many.

His rise to fame began with the very first delivery in Ashes, a tournament which celebrates cricket's most celebrated rivalries. On the occasion of Warne's 53rd birthday, a post was made from his Twitter handle about the legacy and impact he made on people and places.

"A legacy gives you a perspective on what's important. It is about the richness of an individual's life, including what they accomplished and the impact they had on people and places. Shane's Legacy will live on. Happy birthday - always in our hearts," read the tweet.

Shane Warne's cricket career

Shane Warne had a decorated Test career in which he claimed 708 Test wickets while representing Australia between 1992 and 2007. The leg spinner made his Test debut against India in Sydney in 1992 and followed it with an ODI debut against New Zealand in Wellington in March next year.

Warne was chosen as one of Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Century and finished his ODI career with 293 wickets. He also played a key role in Australia’s ODI World Cup triumph in 1999.