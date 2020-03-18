The Debate
The Debate
Relive Sachin Tendulkar's Last-ever ODI Match Played On March 18, 2012: WATCH

Cricket News

On March 18, 2012, former Indian cricketer and 2011 World Cup winner Sachin Tendulkar played his last ODI match for India. It was his 463rd ODI appearance.

Sachin Tendulkar

Former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar is widely considered as one of the greatest cricketers of all time. Perhaps the most complete batsman ever seen on a cricket field, Tendulkar owns almost every major batting record in ODI and Test cricket. While his Test match statistics amount to staggering numbers, his records in ODIs is seemingly on another level altogether. Here, we take a look back at the time when Sachin Tendulkar finally brought the curtains down on his illustrious ODI career.

Also Read | Ishant Sharma Does A KL Rahul, Picks Virat Kohli Over Sachin Tendulkar

March 18, 2012: The day of Sachin Tendulkar’s final ODI appearance

On March 18, 2012, Sachin Tendulkar stepped onto the field in Indian ODI colours for the 463rd time in his career. It also turned out to be his last ODI appearance and, quite fittingly, the match was against arch-rivals Pakistan. The affair was match number 5 of the 2012 Asia Cup and it was played at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur, Bangladesh.

Also Read | Virat Kohli And Sachin Tendulkar Are Equally My Favourite Cricketers: Satya Nadella

March 18, 2012: Match summary of Sachin Tendulkar’s last ODI

After winning the toss, Pakistan posted a colossal 329-6 in their 50 overs. Sachin Tendulkar walked out to bat for India’s run-chase and scored a fluent 52 from just 48 balls. He formed a 133-run second-wicket stand with Virat Kohli, who himself scored a career-best 183 in that match.

Sachin Tendulkar’s innings was studded with five boundaries and a six as he effectively counterattacked the Pakistani pacers and spinners. During the course of his knock, he also notched up his 96th ODI half-century. Tendulkar’s 52 and Rohit Sharma’s 68 played supporting roles to Virat Kohli’s epic century as India overhauled Pakistan’s total within just 48 overs.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Or Virat Kohli? Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Gives Priceless Answer

Sachin Tendulkar stats and retirement

Sachin Tendulkar eventually retired from all international formats a year later against the West Indies in front of his home crowd. Before retiring, Tendulkar claimed several batting records which are yet to be broken. Apart from being the highest run-getter in both Tests and ODIs, he is also the only player to have scored 100 international centuries. His final match was his 200th Test appearance and to this date, he remains the only player in history to do so.

Also Read | Donald Trump Gives Special Mention To Sachin Tendulkar & Virat Kohli During Motera Speech

