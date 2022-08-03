Sachin Tendulkar Playing Left-handed? Indian Batting Legend Gives A Glimpse To Fans; WATCH

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday posted a video on social media in which he can be seen using his left hand to play golf. Tendulkar can be seen hitting the golf ball with his left hand in the rearview mirror of a cart in the video posted on the microblogging site Twitter. The twist, though, is that Tendulkar actually used his right hand to strike the ball, but the image in the mirror made it appear as though he used his left hand.

Few people are aware that Tendulkar is ambidextrous and can perform some simple tasks with both hands. He uses his left hand to write, while he used his right hand to bat throughout his cricket career. Tendulkar had previously disclosed that he uses his left hand for eating and writing while saving his right hand for anything made of wood (cricket bat, chopsticks). However, Tendulkar's assertion in his most recent video that he was using his left hand to play golf is untrue. He was merely playing into the current trend of cricketers being reimagined as left-handed batters in online videos.

The video shared by Tendulkar on Twitter has garnered nearly 50,000 views and over 5,000 likes. The video was posted by Tendulkar a couple of hours ago. The comment section of the post has been flooded with footage of former cricketers imagined playing left-handed. One user shared an edited video of Tendulkar where he can be seen playing with his left hand. "Sir, we have seen those videos of yours practicing left-handed during the 2011 World Cup. Also fondly remember the media reports praising your 'Brahmastra', another individual wrote.

To all those who wanted to see me play left handed 😊🏌️ pic.twitter.com/4uoS8yzgug — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 3, 2022

Tendulkar's stats for India

Tendulkar represented India in 200 Tests and 463 ODIs after making his international debut against Pakistan in 1989. Tendulkar finished his career as the highest run-scorer in both Test and ODI formats, smashing 15,921 and 18,426 runs at averages of 53.78 and 44.83, respectively. Tendulkar announced retirement from all forms of the game in 2013. He played his last international match for India against West Indies at his home ground of Wankhede Stadium.

