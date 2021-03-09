Last Updated:

Sachin Tendulkar Plays His Trademark Straight Drive In The Nets, Rohan Gavaskar Elated

Sachin Tendulkar played his trademark straight drive in the nets ahead of Indian Legends' RSWS 2021 clash against England Legends on Tuesday evening

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar will be hoping to make his bat do the talking once again as India Legends look to register a second straight win in the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2021 when they lock horns with England Legends on Tuesday. Ahead of Tuesday's clash, Sachin who leads India Legends looked to get into the groove as he played a delightful stroke in the nets.

Sachin Tendulkar plays his trademark straight drive

It so happened that the Master Blaster was keenly focusing on his batting during a recent net session at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur as he eyes a big score against the Kevin Pietersen-led side and in between he also ended up playing his trademark straight drive. 

The video was posted by Tendulkar's India Legends team-mate Rohan Gavaskar with a caption that read 'If this doesn’t make you happy, nothing will'.

Watch the video here:

Both teams look to continue winning momentum

In India Legends' opening clash against Bangladesh Legends last Friday, Virender Sehwag was the hero for the India Legends during their Road Safety World Series 2021 opening clash against Bangladesh Legends on Friday where he had scored an unbeaten 50 off just 20 deliveries to help his side register an emphatic 10-wicket win. 

Viru's opening partner Sachin Tendulkar too chipped in with a 26-ball 33 but he could only play second fiddle to Sehwag and would now be hoping to make amends on the 22 yards come Tuesday evening against Pietersen & Co. 

Both teams are on a wonderful winning run heading into this contest. Just like India Legends, the England Legends had also got the better of Bangladesh Legends by an impressive seven-wicket win on Sunday night.

 

