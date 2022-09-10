India Legends are slated to lock horns against South Africa Legends in the first game of the 2022 edition of the Road Safety World Series. Among the stars who will feature in the Indian Legends team is Sachin Tendulkar. The former India batter has landed in Kanpur, where the first match is scheduled to be played on Saturday. Sachin was seen practicing in the nets ahead of the opening match of the Road Safety World Series.

Sachin landed in Kanpur at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday and started his practice in the nets by 8:00 p.m. the same day. A video of Sachin practicing in the nets with his gear on is going viral on social media. The footage shows Sachin playing his signature drive shots. The video has garnered more than 18,000 views since being shared earlier this week.

Landed in Kanpur at 4 PM, Headed to practice at 8PM. Time flies but @sachin_rt 's love for the game never gets old. #RoadSafetyWorldSeries pic.twitter.com/rS6gnj3MsJ — Sachin Tendulkar Fan Club (@OmgSachin) September 7, 2022

The Indian Legends team will be captained by Sachin and will feature former players such as Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, and Harbhajan Singh. South Africa Legends, on the other hand, will be led by Jonty Rhodes and will feature Makhaya Ntini, Andrew Puttick, Eddie Leie, and Garnett Kruger. India Legends and South Africa Legends have played one match in the previous edition of the Road Safety World Series, where the Indian side registered a massive victory.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh starred in the match with a 22-ball unbeaten knock of 52 runs, with the help of six sixes and a four. At the same time, Tendulkar also hit 60 runs off 37 balls for India Legends. In the bowling department, Yusuf Pathan contributed with the best figures of 3/34 and Yuvraj notched up two wickets. Pragyan Ojha and Vinay Kumar contributed to India’s 56 runs with one wicket each.

Road Safety World Series 2022, IN-L vs SA-L: Full Squads

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Subramaniam Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar, and Rahul Sharma.

South Africa Legends: Jonty Rhodes (C), Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Henry Davids, Jacques Rudolph, Johan Botha, Johan van der Wath, Lance Klusener, L. Norris Jones, Makhaya Ntini, Morne van Wyk, T Tshabalala, Vernon Philander, and Zander de Bruyn.

Image: IndiaLegends/Instagram

