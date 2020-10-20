Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Grave Chris Jordan Blunder During Historic Mumbai Vs Punjab Match

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has earned the tag of an icon in the country for his significant contribution to the sport. Fans hail him as one of the greatest players to ever step in the field, which is why they look forward to the Mumbai-born cricketer's analysis of Dream11 IPL 2020 matches. Tendulkar's YouTube show, 'Sachin's Game Changers' has garnered a huge following as fans wait for the ex-India cricketer's viewpoints on the matches.

Sachin Tendulkar points out Chris Jordan's blunder that led to Mumbai vs Punjab Super Over

The Mumbai vs Punjab Super Over drama is bound to be etched in the minds of cricket enthusiasts for a long time for the sheer thrilling nature of it, where both teams were neck and neck after a gruelling duel. The Super Over clash also failed to provide an undisputed winner, as the two teams were involved in a stalemate yet again. It was only in the second Super Over that Punjab went over Mumbai. According to Tendulkar, the tie could have been avoided if the Punjab team did not commit a blunder on the final ball of the match.

With two runs to win on the last ball, Chris Jordan squeezed a full delivery by Trent Boult to the leg side. The batsmen were quick to finish the first run, but as pointed out by Sachin Tendulkar, Chris Jordan committed a blunder while scampering back for the second run. The cricketer mentioned how the shorted distance was of 17 meters to complete the run, but Chris Jordan took a big turn which increased the distance to 22 meters.

Jordan was run out eventually, which took the game all the way to the Super Over, but Sachin Tendulkar feels if the batsman had not taken the unnecessarily big turn, Punjab could have won the match then and there. He also stated that he was confident that Chris Jordan will not repeat the same mistake in the future.

Sachin Tendulkar hailed Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami's spectacular bowling performances in the first Super Over. He was also impressed with KL Rahul's scintillating runout and labelled it as unbelievable. Fans got to witness blockbuster double-headers on Sunday as a total of three Super Overs took place on the day in Dream11 IPL 2020.

