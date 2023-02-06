Sachin Tendulkar Posts Heartwarming Tribute For Lata Mangeshkar; 'Aapka Saaya Hamesha...'

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Monday took to social media to pay his heartfelt tribute to the legendary Lata Mangeshkar on the latter's first death anniversary. Tendulkar turned to his official Twitter handle to share an excerpt from the song 'Tu Jahaan Jahaan Chalega', which was sung by Lata Mangeshkar for the film Mera Saaya in 1966.

Tendulkar's heartfelt post

Tendulkar in his post wrote that it's been one year since the singer left all of us, adding that her shadow, however, will always remain with him, referring to the film 'Mera Saaya'. "It’s been one year since you left us, Lata didi. Par aapka saaya hamesha mere saath hoga!" Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

Main agar bichhad bhi jaun

Kabhi mera gham na karna

Mera pyaar yaad karke

kabhi aankh nam na karna

Tu jo mud ke dekh lega

Mera saaya saath hoga

Tu jahan jahan chalega

Mera saaya saath hoga



The entire nation was in a state of mourning when Lata Mangeshkar died in February last year. Many eminent personalities from across the globe paid tributes to the singing maestro including Tendulkar, who visited the Shivaji Park in Mumbai where she was laid to rest with full state honours.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away after 28 days of hospitalisation while undergoing post-COVID treatment. Mangeshkar tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised on January 11. The singer is survived by her siblings - Meena, Asha, Usha, and Hridaynath.

Image: PTI

