Last Updated:

Sachin Tendulkar Praises Traffic Cop Whose Presence Of Mind Helped Save Friend's Life

Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to thank the traffic policeman for saving his friend's life and encouraged Indian citizens to adhere to traffic rules.

Written By
Azhar Mohamed
Sachin Tendulkar

Image: PTI


Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has heaped praise on a traffic policeman who showed his brilliant presence of mind to save the life of one of Sachin’s friends. Tendulkar, who bid adieu to international cricket in 2013, has often been engaged in promoting social awareness, especially regarding traffic rules and regulations.

The master blaster has from time to time paid his tribute to the police for working dedicatedly towards the betterment and safety of the nation. Once again, he showed his heartfelt gratitude towards a traffic policeman who saved the life of one of Sachin’s friends.

Tendulkar took to Twitter to thank the traffic policeman and narrated the incident in the best possible way.  “A few days ago, a close friend met with a serious accident. By God's grace, she is better now. However, it was the timely help from a traffic cop, which made the difference. He immediately took her in an auto to a hospital and applied real presence of mind - ensuring her severely damaged spine had minimal movement while travelling,” Tendulkar wrote.

READ | Ashes 2nd Test, Day 2 match report: England limps to 17-2 after Australia declares at 473-9

Sachin Tendulkar encourages people to follow traffic rules

Sachin Tendulkar thanked the policeman for his selfless work and urged citizens of the country to also thank such brave people who are trying to make society a better place to live in. Additionally, the cricketing legend advised every individual to abide by the traffic rules which are put for people’s safety and to not take any risk which may cause a threat to someone’s life.

READ | Ashes: Fans call stump cam 'most underrated thing' as it captures lightning in HD; see pic

“I met him and thanked him for his help. There are several people like him all around us - who go beyond the call of duty. The world is a beautiful place because of such people. When you see such people, especially those who serve the public, take a moment to thank them. We may not know it, but in their own way, they strive to make a difference in people's lives. Silently," Tendulkar said.

"To traffic police across India, thank you for your efforts towards ensuring people's safety. To all of us: Let's respect the traffic rules and not take shortcuts. It is not worth saving yourself some time, at the cost of putting someone else's life at risk,” he added.

(Image: PTI)

READ | Ex-Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower appointed as head coach of Lucknow IPL team
READ | Bangladesh squad sent into three-day quarantine after Herath tests positive for COVID
Tags: Sachin Tendulkar, Tendulkar, Mumbai Traffic
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com