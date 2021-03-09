Sachin Tendulkar 'Pranks' Medical Staff While Taking COVID-19 Test In Raipur: WATCH

Sachin Tendulkar, who is currently leading the India Legends squad for the ongoing Road Safety World Series, played a prank on the medical staff during a routine coronavirus test ahead of his match against England Legends on Tuesday. Tendulkar was seen screaming in pain after the medical staff took the nasal swab. But to the relief of the medical team, he revealed he was acting, thereby drawing some laughs.

Ahead of India Legends' upcoming game against England Legends, the Master Blaster was in the mood for having fun as he played a prank on the medical team while undergoing a routine COVID-19 test. In a video released by Tendulkar on his Instagram handle, he can be seen pretending to be in pain after a nasal swab was taken. "I've played 200 Tests and 277 COVID Tests! A little prank to lighten the mood. Kudos to our medical staff here for helping us to play for a cause" was Tendulkar's caption.

India Legends at the Road Safety World Series

With Sachin Tendulkar having been in incredible form, the Indian Legends have dominated the Road Safety World Series since it began in March 2020 and they picked up from where they left off last year. The Indian side had beaten the West Indies Legends and the Sri Lankan Legends last year before the series was discontinued due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, the Indian team beat the Bangladesh Legends and now lead the points table on net run rate. However, they next face an in-form England Legends side, who beat the Bangladesh Legends in 14 overs with an impressive knock from Kevin Pietersen.

A brilliant effort from all the boys to win the game for @IndiaLegends1!



Enjoyed every second of being back on the field and it was great to see the audiences back in the stadium cheering for us.#RoadSafetyWorldSeries2021 pic.twitter.com/XrooaX0ZJy — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 5, 2021

Road Safety World Series 2021: India Legends vs England Legends live streaming details

The India Legends will take on the England Legends in the ninth match of the Road Safety World Series 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST from the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on March 9, 2021. Each of the Road Safety World Series 2021 matches will be telecast live on the Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex channels in India. Fans will also be able to catch the India Legends vs England Legends live stream on the Voot app and website. For India Legends vs England Legends live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the tournament.