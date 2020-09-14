Sachin Tendulkar Promotes New Book On His And Sourav Ganguly's Mentor Vasu Paranjpe

Former Indian captain and batting icon Sachin Tendulkar recently endorsed Cricket Drona, a book based on one of the most influential figures of Indian cricket, i.e. Vasu Paranjpe. The book was released earlier this month and it features essays written by the likes of Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar himself. The Vasu Paranjpe book chronicles the life of the former player, who has made significant contributions in shaping up the careers of several cricketers, who went on to become some of the biggest legends of Indian cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar tweets about Vasu Paranjpe book

Vasu Paranjpe book: Sachin Tendulkar talks about Vasu Paranjpe’s impact

In his tweet, Sachin Tendulkar expressed some words of admiration for Vasu Paranjpe. He described the former cricket coach as someone who always supported and guided him. The ‘Master Blaster’ also hailed Paranjpe’s positive energy and said his cheering personality is quite evidenced by the book itself.

Vasu Paranjpe was the coach of a junior camp back in 1987-88 which was organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The junior camp featured then youngsters like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Vinod Kambli, all of whom who represented the national side. It was in that camp that Tendulkar met Ganguly for the first time, when both were said to be aged 14. Paranjpe has also coached former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid, when the latter was just 14 years old.

In the Vasu Paranjpe book, Rahul Dravid recalled some experiences he had while training under the ex-Indian cricketer. Recalling his time when he was a youngster, Dravid wrote that Paranjpe never intervened with his batting technique or even interfered on how to approach his batting game. The legendary batsman wrote that when he was just 14, Paranjpe told him that one day, he would play for Team India.

Chronicling Tendulkar Ganguly partnerships

Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid all enjoyed a glorious cricketing journey after their respective debuts and also captained the Indian team at some stage of their careers. While Tendulkar and Dravid plundered several batting records to feature in top four leading run-getters in Tests, Ganguly became one of the finest Indian captains of all time. Moreover, the Tendulkar Ganguly partnerships even formed a destructive opening pair for India in ODIs. In 136 ODI matches opening the innings, the Tendulkar Ganguly partnership yielded 6,609 runs at an average of 49.32.

