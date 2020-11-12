Sachin Tendulkar Puts Up Solely Owned BMW X5M In India On Sale Again?

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has achieved innumerable accolades in his playing career. Apart from accumulating centuries all over the world in his career, he was equally passionate about adding swanky machines to his fleet of luxury cars. While many fans have a wish to sit in the Master Blaster's car, they now have an opportunity to own one of his high-end cars.

The famous 'Sachin Tendulkar BMW X5M' back on sale?

The cricketer's association with BMW is well known and he also happens to be one of the global ambassador for the brand. The 47-year-old has time and time again confirmed that BMW is his primary choice of brand in deluxe cars. He made several heads turn when he added a brand new BMW X5M in his garage back in 2002. The car's iconic Lagoon Bleach Blue color accentuated the appeal of the machine.

ALSO READ | Adam Zampa Reveals Bangalore Player Who Loves Beer The Most And It Is NOT Virat Kohli

However, the cricketers added several high-profile cars to his collection after this purchase and eventually had to let go of this particular car. Sachin Tendulkar eventually sold the car after using it for a few years. In recent years, the car has been listed in the pre-owned market several times. It resurfaced in the market last week and is back on sale. The asking price for the Sachin Tendulkar-owned car is ₹17 lakh. Accorfing to Cartoq, it is reportedly the only M sport model in the country to have a naturally aspirated v8 engine.

ALSO READ | R Ashwin Reveals Personal, Unique Trick To Dismiss India And Bangalore Captain Virat Kohli

Sachin Tendulkar cars: The cricketer's dazzling collection of luxury cars

The car-enthusiast has owned some of the most flamboyant cars over the years. The batsman was gifted the iconic Ferrari 360 Modena by Fiat India for equalling the highest number of Test centuries. Some of the other fascinating cars that Tendulkar has owned include BMW M6 Gran Coupe, BMW 750 Li, BMW M5 30 Jahre Edition, BMW i8, Audi Q7, Mercedes Benz C36 AMG, and Nissan GT-R

A look at Sachin Tendulkar net worth

As per entrepreneur.com, the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure is estimated to around ₹1250 crore (i.e. approximately $170 million). The star cricketer's earning comprises of the earning from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for representing the Indian national team for close to 24 years. He is actively involved in various business ventures post-retirement. Over the years, Tendulkar has made investments in Smaaash Entertainment, Smartron mobiles, True Blue, and many more. He has also had brand associations with MRF, Pepsi, Paytm First, Luminous, GM pens, and more.

ALSO READ | Ex-Hyderabad Coach Tom Moody Reveals Dream11 IPL 2020 Winners Mumbai's Daring 2018 Move

Sachin Tendulkar house: The legend's lavish residence

The former India captain has invested in several properties across India. He lives in his Mumbai residence with his wife Anjali Tendulkar, son Arjun and daughter Sara. The family's bungalow sprawls across 6000 square feet and is located in Perry Cross Road in Bandra West. According to several reports, the palatial bungalow costs around ₹80 crore.

ALSO READ | India Vs Australia 2020: Travis Head's Inclusion In Test Squad Irks Australian Fans Online

Disclaimer: The above Sachin Tendulkar net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image source: AP

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.