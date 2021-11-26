Sachin Tendulkar Recalls 1993 Match Where He Bowled India To Victory By Defending 6 Runs

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar has recalled the 1993 Hero Cup semifinal match against South Africa, where India defeated the Proteas by two runs after Tendulkar successfully defended six runs in the final over. The then 20-year-old Tendulkar was handed the ball by skipper Mohammad Azharuddin, who chose Tendulkar to do the job, with overs remaining from world-class bowlers like Kapil Dev, Javagal Srinath, and Manoj Prabhakar. Tendulkar took the challenge to his face and took India across the line, and enlisted the memorable win in the memories of Indian cricket fans forever.

Now, 48-year-old Tendulkar uploaded a video of him talking about his match-winning spell on Youtube. Speaking about the match, Tendulkar recalled he hadn’t bowled a single over until the 50th over, and his hands and body were stiff due to the chilly climate. He further added, “ When we met in the middle, I told Azhar that you know I am more than happy to bowl, I am confident that I can bowl this over. Then it was decided that I would bowl”. The legendary cricketer further explained that he just made a suggestion and once it was decided that he would bowl, he started warming up because every ball mattered in the over.

Sachin Tendulkar decided to bowl a yorker in the final delivery of the over

Tendulkar also credited the cheerful crowd for their support and added, “Each dot ball was appreciated unbelievable and that sort of mounted pressure on them. And when the last ball was to be bowled, till then the keeper was standing right up to the stumps”. He added that he decided to pull a yorker for the last ball, and suggested keeper Vijay Yadav to go back, in order to stop an inside edge from going to the boundary.

Speaking on the video, Tendulkar further said, “And actually it was an inside edge and the keeper stopped the ball. I don’t think it would have gone for a boundary but still, we didn’t want to take that chance so the keeper was standing back. And once we won that match it was just unbelievable”. Concluding the video he added, people celebrated the win inside the stadium and the entire streets of Kolkata were jam-packed with fans as the victorious Team India made their way back to their hotel.

(Image: PTI/BCCI)