Sachin Tendulkar Recalls 'favourite' Bus Seat On Way To Cricket Practice As A Child

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Friday went down memory lane as he shared the story of his special connection with Mumbai's local bus No. 315. Sachin took to his official Instagram handle to post a video, where the 'master blaster' can be seen narrating one of his favourite memories from the past when he used to take the bus to reach his practice ground. He revealed that it is the same bus that he used to take from his home in Bandra to the Shivaji Park ground for practice.

Sachin said in the video that he always hoped that his favourite last seat near the window would be free when he went home in the evening so that he could sleep there with the cool breeze on his face. Sachin further revealed that he would sometimes miss the bus stop because he would be fast asleep. The legendary cricketer noted that he liked those times since they were so much fun.

"After so many years I have seen the 315 bus number. This is the same bus that I used to board between Bandra and Shivaji Park. I used to look forward to going to Shivaji Park for practice. I would feel tired after playing and practicing for the entire day, so when I returned home in the evening, I would always pray that my favourite last seat would be empty. Because I would want to sleep with my head resting on the window grill and the cold breeze coming from outside. I'd even miss the bus stop on occasion. But it was a lot of fun," Sachin said in the video.

Sachin's career

The 48-year-old is regarded as one of the greatest batsmen to have ever played the game of cricket. He made his debut for India at the tender age of 16. Sachin remains the highest run-scorer in the two formats that he played for his country. He scored 15,921 runs in Test cricket and 18,426 runs in ODIs at averages of 53.78 and 44.83. Sachin is the only batter in the world to hit 100 international centuries - 51 in Tests and 49 in ODIs.

The cricketer played for India from November 1989 to November 2013. His last international game was a Test, which he played against the West Indies at his home ground in Mumbai.

Image: SachinTendulkar/Instagram

