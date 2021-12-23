Sachin Tendulkar Recalls Instance He 'never Experienced' In Cricket; 'pull Shot Off Warne'

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar recalled an instance that he had never experienced before in cricket, during his recent interview with Boria Majumdar. The cricket legend spoke about a particular moment that took place in the Melbourne Test during India’s tour of Australia in 1999/2000. Meanwhile, Tendulkar recalled the rain-affected match where he was facing legendary Aussie spinner, Shane Warne, while batting for India in the middle.

Speaking to Majumdar on his YouTube show, ‘Backstage with Boria’, Tendulkar said, “It was a rain-affected game, I remember playing a pull shot to Shane Warne and it was a full-blooded shot”. He further revealed that it was a full-blooded shot and at any other outfield or especially at India, no one would have looked at the ball after hitting it. “But here, Ricky Ponting started chasing the ball and in those days the ball actually had to hit the concrete, as they said in Australia, ‘the gutter’ to be called a boundary. Before Ponting got to the ball, the ball had actually stopped because the outfit was so heavy and it was slow, the ball stopped few inside the boundary line,” Sachin said.

Dynamics of cricket around the world

The former Indian cricketer further added that he had never experienced something like this ever before as usually in India, after hitting such a shot batters won’t even look at the ball. Tendulkar concluded by saying that the dynamics of cricket change dramatically when they play cricket in different parts of the world. During the match, Tendulkar went on to score 116 runs in the first innings and 52 runs in the second innings.

Australia scored a total of 405 runs in the first innings, before bowling out India on the score of 238 runs. Australia declared their second innings on 208/5 and set India a fourth-innings target of 376 runs. India was bowled out on 195 runs and the Aussies went on to win the match. Tendulkar scored a total of 278 runs in the three-Test match series, with the best effort of 116 runs in the Melbourne Test.

Watch Sachin Tendulkar's full interview-

(Image: PTI)