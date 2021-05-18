Sachin Tendulkar Recalls What He Told Kohli & Pathan During Post World Cup Victory Lap

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has revealed what he told Virat Kohli and Yusuf Pathan while they were carrying him on their shoulders for a victory lap after winning the 2011 ICC World Cup. Tendulkar, while appearing on Unacademy's YouTube channel, said he asked Kohli and Patan to ensure that he doesn't fall down while they carried him across the ground for a victory lap. After lifting the World Cup, the entire team lead by MS Dhoni dedicated the win to Sachin Tendulkar for his contributions towards Indian cricket and the sport in general.

"The victory lap had one incident when Virat and Yusuf Pathan lifted me, I told them to ensure that I do not fall down. It was not just the Indian team that won the World Cup, it was the entire nation, it is all of us who did it," Sachin Tendulkar recalled while speaking to Gaurav Kapoor on a YouTube show titled LegendsWithUnacademy.

What Kohli said after the win?

After the win, Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who contributed 30 odd runs with the bat in the final game of the World Cup, said "Sachin has carried the burden of the nation for 21 years, it was time we carried him". Kohli had come out to bat after the Master Blaster was dismissed off just 18 runs in the final match against Sri Lanka. While sharing the experience of batting in the final match of the 2011 World Cup, Kohli had once said that it was absolutely nerve-racking for him to come out to bat as Sachin was going back to the pavilion while the entire stadium stood in silence and disbelief. Kohli scored 35 off 49 balls before he was dismissed by Dilshan.

Tendulkar had an outstanding tournament and was the second-highest run-scorer with 482 runs in nine matches at an average of 53.55 and a strike rate of 91.98 including two centuries and half-centuries each. Courtesy of Tendulkar's outstanding performances, India also became the first and the only team to win the World Cup in three different formats- 60-overs (1983), 20-overs (2007), and, 50-overs (2011) respectively. To date, India remains the only country to win the World Cup in all three formats.

