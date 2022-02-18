Sachin Tendulkar Recalls Why He Returned A 'priceless' Gift Given To Him By Virat Kohli

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar recently recalled an emotional moment from his retirement that brought tears to his eyes. Sachin, while speaking to Graham Bensinger, revealed that he had to return a gift given to him by Virat Kohli which was a very emotional moment for him. Sachin said Virat gave him a sacred thread that was given to the Delhi cricketer by his late father. The legendary batter stated that he kept the thread for a while before returning it to Virat because it was "priceless" and something that belonged to him until his last breath.

Virat had reportedly given a sacred thread to Sachin that was given to him by his late father Prem Kohli. Virat gave the thread to Sachin after the latter's final match for India in 2013. Virat took out the thread from his kit bag and offered it to Sachin as a mark of respect for what he achieved for his country over the years. Sachin said he felt really emotional and returned the thread to Virat after a while because it belonged to his late father. Sachin further added that the gesture shown by Virat will always remain in his memory.

'I was really emotional'

"I still remember, I just had returned to the dressing room and I couldn't control my tears. Till then, I knew I was gonna retire but when that ball was done, I said to myself 'That's it, never ever in your life you will out on the field as an international player for India'. So I was sitting in one corner alone, with a towel on my head, wiping tears and I was really emotional. At that time, Virat had come to me and Virat gave me the sacred thread that his father had given him," he said in his interview.

"We usually wear threads around our wrists. In India, a lot of people do. So my father gave one to me, which he used to have. So I used to keep that with me in my bag. And then I thought this is the most valuable thing I have. So, my father gave this to me and I think I couldn't give you anything more valuable I just want you to know how much you have inspired me and what you mean to all of us and this is my little gift to you," Kohli had said to Bensinger in an earlier interview.

"Kept that for a while and then returned that to him again. I said this is priceless and this has to stay with you and no one else. This is your property and you should have it till your last breath and I gave it back to him. So that was an emotional moment, something which will always stay in my memory, forever," Sachin concluded.

