Sachin Tendulkar Remembers Nelson Mandela, Shows Treasured Bat Signed By Late SA President

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has come forward and shared his fond memories of Nelson Mandela as he recalled his meeting with the former South African President on the occasion of the latter's birthday which is also known as Nelson Mandela International Day.

Sachin Tendulkar showed one of his autographed bats which was signed by the great Nelson Mandela himself.

"Recognise this autograph? I had the privilege of meeting the great man- Mr. Nelson Mandela in 1992/93. That was the first time India went to South Africa and in fact, South Africa were playing their first series after a long, long time against India. He had come to watch us at the Wanderers in Johannesburg", said Tendulkar while interacting on his official mobile cricket app named '100MB'.

"And the second time I met him was in 96-97 tour. That was in Cape Town and co-incidentally, on both those occasions, I ended up scoring a 100. When I met him, I told him 'Sir your presence has brought a lot of luck to me. On both occasions, I have scored a hundred. I would like to invite you every time I go out to bat and we both laughed'," the Master Blaster added.

"Someone who has always encouraged sports. His encouragement meant a lot to all of us and he also believed that sport unites people. His thoughts, his ideas, his values will continue to inspire all of us and guide us for years to come", Sachin Tendulkar further added.

"Sport has the power to change the world, it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does."



These wise words by Nelson Mandela at the inception of @LaureusSport Awards will hold true forever! Reminiscing my time with him. pic.twitter.com/4bxaldZ7ov — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 18, 2021

Nelson Mandela International Day: The legacy of the former South African President

Every year on July 18, the world celebrates Nelson Mandela International Day 2021 or Mandela Day. Nelson Mandela International Day is observed to celebrate the birthday of the former South African President Nelson Mandela.

Born on July 18th, 1918 in South Africa, Nelson Mandela was a political leader, activist, and philanthropist who also served as the President of South Africa from 1994 to 1999. He was involved in several social activities and was considered the father of South Africa. After completing his studies in law and practicing as a lawyer, Mandela in 1943 joined the African National Congress (ANC). His contributions are known to the world and today he is celebrated as an eminent personality.

Nelson Mandela International Day is celebrated every year on 18th July to honor Nelson Mandela and his values. The day is a global call for people all over the world to stand up for humanity and fight against racial discrimination. These are all the values that Mandela practiced and also preached. The day encourages the people to come together for fighting against poverty, discrimination, social injustice, and so on. The day is also known as 67 minutes Mandela day because Mandela fought for around 67 years. That being said, the day encourages people to do something good for 67 minutes.

Nelson Mandela International Day was initiated on 18 July 2009 in New York. A resolution was adopted by the United Nations General assembly on 10th November 2009 declaring 18 July as Mandela Day. The day marks his birthday and his contribution towards humanity, peace, democracy, and so on. Also, it was Mandela's idea to celebrate his birthday as Mandela Day. The United Nations General Assembly also introduced the Nelson Mandela Prize in 2014 for awarding the achievements of those who dedicated their lives to humanity.

Also, the day celebrates a campaign known as '46664' that is Mandela's Robben Island prison number. The campaign was launched to create awareness regarding HIV and AIDS.

The theme of Nelson Mandela International Day 2021

The theme for Nelson Mandela Day 2021 is "One Hand Can Feed Another.”