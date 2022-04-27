Sachin Tendulkar Responds To ICC's 'entertaining Occasional Bowler' Post On 49th Birthday

Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar has responded to ICC's birthday wishes after the international cricketing body gave an interesting tribute to him. However, instead of complimenting the 49-year old on his batting skills, they posted a video to give him homage for his bowling skills.

Sachin responds to ICC's bowling tribute on 49th birthday

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Sachin Tendulkar thanked ICC for the birthday wishes and highlighted that taking wickets was as fun as scoring runs with the bat. While the 49-year old is well known around the world for his legendary batting skills, he also made his name as a part-time mystery spin bowler.

Taking wickets was equally fun as scoring runs 😜 Thanks for the wishes! — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 27, 2022

Other than scoring 100 centuries and over 34,000 runs in international cricket, Tendulkar has also delivered with the ball. In 664 international matches, the Master Blaster has picked up 201 wickets, with 46 of them coming in Tests and 154 coming in ODIs. Meanwhile, he has also picked up one wicket in a T20I match against South Africa in 2006, the only international game he ever played in this format.

In an international career that spanned over 20 years, Tendulkar established himself as the highest runscorer in international cricket. The 'God of Cricket' has smacked a staggering 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches at an impressive average of 53.8. These innings have also included 51 centuries and 68 fifties.

His numbers are equally impressive in ODI cricket as he has smashed a whopping 18,426 runs in just 463 matches, at an impressive average of 44.8. Moreover, he has also scored 49 ODI hundreds to take his total tally of international centuries to 100. Considering Tendulkar's astonishing records, it remains to be seen if they are ever broken.

Sachin Tendulkar is currently serving as MI's team mentor

Sachin Tendulkar is currently serving as Mumbai Indians' team mentor, the same franchise he played for from 2008 to 2013. The five-time IPL champions have not had the best of seasons under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma as they continue to remain winless even after having played eight matches.

As a result of MI's disastrous form, Tendulkar has called T20 cricket a cruel format, with teams losing by a few runs on several occasions. The 49-year old will hope that MI can rediscover some of their form and end the IPL 2022 season on a high, with the possibility of playoffs beyond their reach at this stage.