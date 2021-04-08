Sachin Tendulkar Returns Home After Being Hospitalized Due To COVID, Thanks Medical Staff

Days after being hospitalized, former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has been discharged from hospital having been diagnosed with COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, the Master Blaster informed that he has returned home and will continue to remain in isolation. Tendulkar had tested COVID-19 positive and immediately underwent quarantine before he was hospitalized under medical advice.

"I remain ever grateful to all the medical staff who took such good care of me & have been working tirelessly for over a year in such difficult circumstances," Tendulkar tweeted on Thursday evening after his discharge. READ | Angad Bedi remembers India's World Cup victory in 2011, calls Sachin Tendulkar a "Master"

On April 2, Sachin Tendulkar informed that he has been hospitalized as a matter of precaution under medical advice. The batting maestro had been diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 27. The batting maestro had taken to his social media accounts last week to confirm that he tested positive for coronavirus.

The ex-India captain had mentioned that he tested positive following mild symptoms. The 47-year-old had also mentioned that all the other members of his home had tested negative. The player was under home quarantine, wherein he was following all the protocols recommended by his doctors.

"I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay. However, I've tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative. I've quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors. I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country. Take care all of you," Tendulkar had tweeted.

Following Tendulkar, former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan and his younger brother Irfan Pathan also tested positive for the COVID-19. It is to be noted that all were part of the India Legends during the Road Safety World Series in which Tendulkar's squad clinched the title in the final and defeated Sri Lanka.