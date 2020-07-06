Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Favourite And Unique Past-time Hobby Post Retirement

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar is widely considered as one of the greatest batsmen to have ever graced the game. Having debuted in 1989 as a 16-year-old, the cricketer remained one of the mainstays of the Indian batting order for the next 24 years. Apparently, Tendulkar had a favourite past-time hobby during his playing days which he still likes to commit post-retirement.

Sachin Tendulkar’s leisurely pursuit post-retirement

In June 2018, Sachin Tendulkar, along with his ex-teammate Virender Sehwag, appeared in an episode of Viu India’s What The Duck. During the interaction, the 200-Test veteran revealed his favourite past-time hobby. Sachin Tendulkar said that during his playing days, he “enjoyed” repairing anything in the dressing room, including gloves, thigh guard, bat or even torn shoes. Apart from the repairing of things, he also added that he likes adjusting paintings and fixing walls with paints.

While he revealed that he still likes to repair things, he laughingly admitted that now he has to look around to find something to repair during his time at home post-retirement. Sachin Tendulkar also said that his hobby makes his wife wonder at times as to why he is fixated on chasing around objects that requires repairing or fixing. Dashing opening batsman and his former teammate Virender Sehwag jokingly advised the ‘Master Blaster’ that he should rather just purchase new objects from the brands he endorses instead of repairing them.

Recently, Sachin Tendulkar was also seen making Mango Kulfi and cutting his own as well as his son Arjun's hair amongst other past-time activities during the coronavirus pandemic, which has made many stay confined to their houses across the world.

Sachin Tendulkar talks about his favourite past-time hobby, watch video

Sachin Tendulkar wife: Anjali Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar wife Anjali Tendulkar is a paediatrician by profession. They both met each other for the first time in 1990. However, they married five years later on May 24, 1995. Anjali Tendulkar was born on November 10, 1967 and she is five-and-a-half years older than her husband. She is of Gujarati origin and her father, Anand Mehta, is a businessman and her mother, Annabel Mehta, is British. Anjali completed her early studies at Bombay International School, Mumbai.

Both Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar have a daughter and a son together. Their daughter Sara Tendulkar was born on October 12, 1997. Meanwhile, their son Arjun Tendulkar was born on September 24, 1999. Arjun himself plays cricket and he is a left-arm medium bowler. He has represented Mumbai as well as Maharashtra in junior-level cricket. He has also played for Marylebone Cricket Club for Young Cricketers.

Sachin Tendulkar house

The Sachin Tendulkar house is worth ₹7-8 crore at is in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, which he reportedly bought as a gift for his wife Anjali in 2017, according to Architectural Digest. Although, an additional Sachin Tendulkar house is located in Bandra (West) as well, which was reportedly bought for ₹80 crore.

Sachin Tendulkar centuries

The sheer number of Sachin Tendulkar centuries place him at the top of the pile in the all-time century-makers list. The former Indian captain has registered 51 tons in Tests and 49 in ODIs. With 100 international centuries, he is currently 29 ahead of second-placed Ricky Ponting (71) and 30 tons ahead of Indian captain Virat Kohli (70).

Disclaimer: The above Sachin Tendulkar house information are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of Sachin Tendulkar house information figures.

Image credits: Screenshot of Sachin Tendulkar from Viu India YouTube channel