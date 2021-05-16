Sachin Tendulkar Reveals He Battled Pre-game Anxiety For Years, How He Triumphed Over It

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar revealed that he used to have 'sleepless nights' before games and that he later realised that they were a part of his pre-game preparation. Speaking about the mental health of cricketers amid COVID, the ICC Hall of Famer noted that 'acceptability' was the key and went on to say that a player had to prepare himself mentally alongside physical preparations before a game. In an interactive session organised by Unacademy, Sachin Tendulkar revealed that his anxiety levels used to high be before international games and elaborated on how he dealt with it over the years.

Sachin Tendulkar revealed that he had felt the 'anxiety before the game' for 10-12 years and that he used to suffer from sleepless nights a day before the game which he later realised was a part of his pre-game preparations. The Master Blaster said he indulged in activities such as 'shadow batting', 'playing video games' and 'watching TV' during wee hours to keep his mind comfortable on days before the game. He also revealed that preparing a cup of tea before the game also helped him deal with anxiety.

"I felt the anxiety for 10-12 years, had many sleepless nights before a game. Later on I started accepting that it was part of my preparation. Then I made peace with times I was not able to sleep in the night. I would start doing something to keep my mind comfortable." That "something" included shadow batting, watching TV and playing video games in the wee hours of the day. Even making his morning cup of tea helped him prepare for the game. "Making tea, ironing my clothes also helped me prepare for the game. I would pack my bag the day before the game, my brother taught me all of it and it became a habit. I followed the same drill even in the last match I played for India," said the 48-year-old, who retired after playing his 200th Test match in 2013.

'Acceptability is the key', says Sachin Tendulkar

"When there is an injury, physios and doctors examine you and diagnose what is wrong with you. The same is the case with mental health. It is normal for anyone to go through ups and downs and when you hit those lows you need people around," Sachin Tendulkar said. "Acceptability is the key here. Not just for the player, for people around him also. Once you have accepted you start looking for solutions." he added.

