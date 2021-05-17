Sachin Tendulkar Reveals How He Played With Shoaib Akhtar-inflicted Injury For Months

Former legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar has revealed how he played international cricket with a broken rib cage for nearly four months before the injury came under the light. Tendulkar, while addressing an online session on Unacademy, revealed that he once got hit on his rib cage off Shoaib Akhtar's bowling, the Pakistani great who is regarded as one of the quickest bowlers of his era.

Tendulkar said that after getting hit with the ball he continued playing the game and went on to complete the entire white-ball series against Pakistan before joining team India for a Test series. Tendulkar said that he later travelled to Australia for another bilateral series and played cricket for months before his injury was detected.

What happened?

Tendulkar said that the incident took place in 2007 when Pakistan had come to India for a five-match ODI series and three-game Test series. The 2011 World Cup-winning player said he suffered the blow in the first over itself when Shoaib Akhtar's express throw came and hit him in the rib cage. Tendulkar recalled the incident as a "quite painful" experience, adding that he wasn't even able to sleep on his stomach for months and was unable to cough without feeling the pain.

Tendulkar said he went on to complete the ODI and Test series and later travelled with the Indian contingent to Australia for the 2007/08 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He also played a tri-nation series down under, involving Australia and Sri Lanka.

Tendulkar said it was towards the end of the tri-nation series that he suffered another injury, due to which he had to return to India for a medical check-up. Tendulkar underwent a full body check-up and that is when his broken rib cage injury emerged. Tendulkar said he wouldn't have known about the injury had it not been for the doctor. Tendulkar went on to miss the first seven matches of the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) because of the injury.

As far as the Pakistan tour is concerned, India won both the Test and ODI series by 1-0 and 3-2 respectively. India, however, lost the Border-Gavaskar trophy 2-1 in Australia. India won the VB tri-nation series 2-0, clean sweeping the host in their own backyard. Tendulkar scored the second-highest number of runs in the tournament as he finished with 399 runs to his kitty, a spot behind his fellow teammate Gautam Gambhir, who scored 440 runs.

IMAGE: PTI