Sachin Tendulkar Reveals How THIS Tip From Sunil Gavaskar In 1990 Lord's Test Helped Him

Birthday wishes poured in for Sunil Gavaskar, as the legendary Indian batsman turned 72 on Saturday. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar also wished the Little Master and recalled his advice which helped him improve his batting. In a short clip shared on Instagram, the Master Blaster said that Sunil Gavaskar's golden words during the Lord's Test in 1990 had helped him throughout his batting career.

"We have interacted on various occasions but I remember, the first time I started playing for India in 1990 after the Lord's Test match where I was dismissed for 27, trying to nudge a ball which was not in line. I could have left the ball but I got out at second slip. That time he walked up to me and said (in Marathi) 'Let go of the ball outside, play close to your body.' And that stayed with me," Tendulkar said.

In a clip shared birthday wishes for Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar recalled, "There were some practice sessions after that, I worked on it and that really helped me. Not just that, but on various occasions, we have interacted, he continued helping us."

Former Indian batsmen Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman also wished Gavaskar on his birthday. "Chal Phut. This is what the great #SunilGavaskar said to bowlers trying their best to get him out. Happy Birthday to the legend, Sunny Bhai. Aise hi fodte rahiye," Sehwag tweeted.

"Many more happy returns of the day to my childhood hero and inspiration, Sunil Gavaskar. He instilled courage and belief in many young Indian batsmen to face the best bowlers in the world fearlessly. Have a great day and year ahead, Sunny Bhai!" Laxman wished.

Records Unbroken

Sunil Gavaskar was part of India's 1983 World Cup-winning team. During his cricketing career, he played 233 international games and scored mammoth 13,214 runs. He was also the first batsman to register 10,000 runs in tests.

The 'Little Master' scored 774 runs in his debut Test series, a record that is still unbroken. He was also the first batsman to go past 29 centuries scored by Sir Don Bradman. He is still the only Indian batsman to score hundreds in both innings of a test match three times.