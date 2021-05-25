Sachin Tendulkar Reveals How Wife Anjali Once Trolled Him For His Poor Form: WATCH

Sachin Tendulkar is undoubtedly one of the greatest cricket players the world has ever witnessed. The Master Blaster managed to express the emotions of over a billion people by representing the Indian cricket team diligently in the international cricket circuit. Sachin Tendulkar always received an unwavering amount of support from his wife Anjali Tendulkar through the ups and downs of his cricket career and on Monday, May 24, the couple completed their 26 years of marriage.

The special relationship that Master Blaster shares with his wife is evident from an incident he narrated on “What The Duck” cricket chat show hosted by Vikram Sathaye. Sachin Tendulkar featured alongside his opening partner Virender Sehwag in the interview. While recalling the New Zealand tour, Tendulkar said that his ankle was twisted due to which he couldn’t perform well in the ODI matches. Sachin Tendulkar has a score of 0, 0 and 1 during the last 3 matches.

While speaking on the show, he recalled that after getting a 0 in the first match, his wife supported him while speaking on their evening call. When he got a second 0 in the match, Tendulkar was still consoled by his wife and when he got a score of 1 in the last match, Anjali Tendulkar in an attempt to lighten the mood, sarcastically said that the score of 1 was still better than the previous scores. While taking a humorous dig at the Tendulkar scores, his wife even said that the scores resembled a pin code of some area.

Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar completed their 26 years of marriage on Tuesday, May 24, 2021. Sachin Tendulkar was just 17 years old when he met his wife for the first time at the airport after returning from India’s tour of England. Later, they both got to know each other through a common friend and the couple tied the knot on May 24, 1995, in Mumbai after nearly 5 years of dating. Anjali Tendulkar had also narrated an incident where the former Indian cricketer introduced his wife as a journalist when she came to his house for the first time in order to hide his relationship from his parents. Fans showered their support and appreciation through Twitter on the eve of the Sachin Tendulkar anniversary.

The Indian batting legend is the leading run-scorer in both ODI and Test cricket to date. Apart from that, Sachin Tendulkar is the only player to have scored 100 centuries in international cricket. He is also the top run-scorers in World Cup matches after scoring a total of 2278 runs to his name. One of the Sachin Tendulkar records also includes having one of the longest Test as well as ODI career while featuring in more games than any other player.

