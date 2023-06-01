Sachin Tendulkar is the biggest superstar of Indian and global cricket, there are no qualms about it. Often referred to as the 'God of Cricket', Tendulkar walked away from the game in 2014, but he continues to be one of the icons. Tendulkar's euphoric rise in India can be directly compared to the advent of globalization in the country. Sachin in many ways is cricket's first mega-brand. He was signed by the late Mark Mascarenhas, a US-based broadcaster of Indian origin back in 1995 for a five-year deal with WorldTel worth ₹30 crores and since then his market value in the ad world kept on skyrocketing

We have seen many sportspersons including Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, and Chris Gayle promoting products related to tobacco. On the occasion of 'Anti-Tobacco Day', former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar while addressing a public event shared an incident on how he rejected a blank cheque from a tobacco company due to a promise he made to his father.

READ: Video of MS Dhoni strapping his knee before coming to bat in IPL 2023 goes viral - WATCH

Sachin Tendulkar discloses the promise he made to his father; Watch

Say no to tobacco @sachin_rt denied Rs 20 cr deal (for a year) in 2010 because he made a promise to his father.#SayNoToTobacco #SachinTendulkar #AntiTobaccoDay pic.twitter.com/eUdq2YoJEi — Nitin jain(Sachinsuperfan) (@NitinSachinist) May 31, 2023

READ: 'It was a huge blunder': Anil Kumble slams Kohli & Shastri's decision as captain & coach

"I was just out of school when I started playing for India. I started getting many advertisement offers but my father told me never to advertise tobacco products. I got many such offers but I never accepted", Sachin Tendulkar said at a public event.

Speaking further at the event Sachin Tendulkar explained about a promise he made to his father. "It was a promise I made to my father. He told me that I am a role model and many people will follow my work. That's why I have never supported tobacco products or alcohol. In the 1990s, I didn't have a sticker on my bat, I didn't have a contract. But everyone on the team was endorsing two brands in particular – Wills and Four Square", Tendulkar said at the event.

"I didn't break my promise to my father by not endorsing these brands. I got many offers to promote his brand by putting his sticker on his bat but I didn't want to do all that publicity. I stayed away from both these things and never broke my promise to my father", Sachin Tendulkar added.