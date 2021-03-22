Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Unknown 90s Fact About Rahul Dravid And Sourav Ganguly: WATCH

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the greatest batsman to have played the sport. The Master Blaster is widely regarded as the ‘God of Cricket’. Sachin Tendulkar, who is the highest run-scorer in Tests as well as ODIs, was known for his impeccable batting technique.

Sachin Tendulkar has created a plethora of records in his glorious 24-year career. In fact, there was a time when the entire Indian batting line-up was dependent on Sachin Tendulkar and fans would stay glued to the television sets just to watch the batting maestro bat.

Sachin Tendulkar reveals decision that proved vital for Indian team's batting in years to come

Sachin Tendulkar is without a doubt one of the best batsmen to have played the game but his captaincy stints were far from memorable. Sachin Tendulkar captained Team India in 98 matches across formats. However, he had a dismal captaincy record, where India lost 52 matches and won only 27 under his captaincy. His winning percentage as a captain was a moderate 28 per cent.

Tendulkar's captaincy stint might not have turned out well but a couple of decisions that he took as captain during his tenure as the skipper of the team proved vital for the Indian team's batting in the years to come. The Indian veteran revealed the same during a chat show, Breakfast with Champions, the footage of which was posted by Oaktree Sports' Instagram handle on Sunday.

In the video, Sachin Tendulkar revealed that when Rahul Dravid came into the Indian team in 1996, he wasn't going to bat at No. 3, instead, it was Sourav Ganguly who was supposed to bat at the number. Tendulkar added that during that time, he was the captain of the Indian cricket team after Mohammad Azharuddin stepped down. The India veteran disclosed that he was the one who made Rahul Dravid bat at No. 3 because he felt that the batting position suited his style of play.

Tendulkar further said that Sourav Ganguly had the ability to hit big shots, which is why he felt that if the southpaw batted down the offer, he could take charge and score runs quickly. Praising Ganguly's calculated approach, the legendary batsman stated that the Bengal batsman knew when to attack a bowler. The 'God of Cricket' reckoned that initially, they needed a batsman who could leave the ball, play patiently and tire the opposition's bowlers out, which is why he chose to make Rahul Dravid bat at No. 3 as he had a lot of patience.

Road Safety World Series final

The cricketing community got an opportunity to witness the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in the recently concluded Road Safety World Series 2020-21. The 'Master Blaster' took his fans down the memory lane and enthralled them with his glorious batting. Tendulkar ended the Road Safety World Series as the second-highest run-scorer with 233 runs to his name.

The Indian veteran played a handy knock of 30 runs off 23 balls in the Road Safety World Series final to get India off to a decent start. Yuvraj Singh (60 off 41) and Yusuf Pathan's (62 off 36) blistering half-centuries propelled India to 181/4. In response, Sri Lanka Legends fell short by 14 runs and were restricted to 167/7 as India won the maiden edition of the Road Safety World Series.

SOURCE: BREAKFAST WITH CHAMPIONS