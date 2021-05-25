Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Why Wife Anjali Stopped Watching Matches On Ground

Sachin Tendulkar with his exploits with the bat emerged as the most prolific runscorer in world cricket. There is hardly any batting record that the elegant batter had not smashed during his playing days. The former India captain's wife Anjali Tendulkar has played a major role in his 24-year-long career and he has often credited her for his immense success. Moreover, the couple's love story also is an adorable one that seems to be straight out of a Hindi movie. While Anjali was often seen supporting the cricketer from the stands during his matches, she ultimately stopped doing so after a particular incident. On the Sachin Tendulkar anniversary occasion, we reveal more details about the Master Blaster's personal life.

Sachin Tendulkar anniversary: Why did Anjali Tendulkar stop going to stadiums for matches?

While the wives and girlfriends of cricketers are often seen cheering the players from the stadium, Anjali Tendulkar had a different take on it. While speaking about Anjali's superstitious nature in Gaurav Kapur's YouTube show ‘Breakfast With Champions’, Sachin had revealed that Anjali did not prefer watching his matches from the ground because of her superstitions. Moreover, the batting maestro also admitted that having family members in the stands used to hinder his concentration.

Tendulkar mentioned how wives of other cricketers hatched a plan where they assured Anjali that they would ensure that she is not spotted in the stadium. While she finally agreed to the plan during the Boxing Day Test match against Australia in 2003, it proved to be a forgettable experience for her as Tendulkar was dismissed by Brett Lee for a Golden Duck. This is why she decided against watching his matches from the stands.

In his conversation with stand-up comic Vikram Sathaye on the web-show 'What the Duck', Tendulkar had pointed out that Anjali religiously used to watch his matches from home. Moreover, he stated that she had a particular spot from where she would not move while the player was batting. The Indian cricketing star had also said that she would not even stand up for drinking water when he was at the crease.

Anjali and Sachin are proud parents to two children, Sara Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar. Walking in her mother's footsteps, Sara Tendulkar has completed her graduation in medicine. Arjun Tendulkar on the other hand is an aspiring cricketer who plays for the Mumbai team in domestic cricket. He is also a part of the Mumbai Indians franchise in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. He was signed by the five-time champions at his base price of INR 20 lakh during the IPL 2021 auction earlier this year in Chennai. However, he is yet to make his debut in the cash-rich league.

