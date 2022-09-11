Sachin Tendulkar Rewinds Time With Explosive Hits For India Legends In RSWS Opener: Watch

Fans at the Green Park Stadium on Saturday, got a chance to watch Sachin Tendulkar playing trademark shots in the opening game of Road Safety World Series 2022. The opening match of the second edition witnessed India Legends facing South Africa Legends. Sachin Tendulkar captained the India Legends team, while Jonty Rhodes led the South Africa legends team. The IND-L vs SA-L match ended with India Legends winning the contest by a mammoth 61 runs.

India Legends vs South Africa Legends: Sachin Tendulkar pulls off trademark shots

It was the 'Master Blaster' who won the toss and elected to bat first.Tendulkar opened the innings alongside wicketkeeper-batter Naman Ojha and only managed to score 16 runs of 15 balls. The major highlight of his innings was the two boundaries he scored against Makhaya Ntini and Johan van der Wath. He scored boundary of Ntini over mid-on area, while he hit van der Wath for a four over mid-off. It was Makhaya Ntini who had the last laugh dismissing the India Legends skipper after having him caught by Johan Botha in the sixth over.

India legends vs South Africa Legends match highlights

Stuart Binny clobbered the South African bowlers to all parts of the ground playing an unbeaten knock of 82 runs off 42 balls. The all-rounder smashed five boundaries and six sixes to help India Legends reach a mammoth 217/4. Besides Binny, Yusuf Pathan played the role of the finisher to perfection smashing 35 in 15 balls. Both the batters stitched a partnership of 88 runs in just 40 balls. Naman Ojha, who opened the innings with Tendulkar, scored 21 runs, while Suresh Raina scored 33 runs in 22 balls. For South Africa Legends, Johan van der Wath was their most successful bowler with two wickets, conceding 28 runs in three overs.

The South African batters were hardly able to put up a challenge and were able to score just 156/9. Andrew Puttick and Morne van Wyk gave a decent start to the team before the South Africa innings went off the track following after losing flurry of wickets. Skipper Jonty Rhodes was the top scorer for the team with 38 runs. For India Legends Rahul Sharma bowled economical spell picking up 3 wickets. Munaf Patel and Pragyan Ojha chipped in with two wickets apiece.

India Legends full squad

Sachin Tendulkar (C), Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Subramaniam Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar, Suresh Raina and Rahul Sharma