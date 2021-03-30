Sachin Tendulkar Scores Last-ever World Cup Fifty For India On March 30, 2011: WATCH

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has played several memorable knocks for his nation in his 24-year-old cricketing career. The player was also instrumental in India clinching the ICC 2011 World Cup as he finished as the leading run-scorer for the team. It was on March 30, 2011, that the star batsman scored his last-ever World Cup half-century. Tendulkar contributed with 85 crucial runs at the top of the order in the all-important semi-final against Pakistan.

India vs Pakistan 2011 World Cup semi-final: Tendulkar smashes last-ever World Cup fifty for India

The India vs Pakistan 2011 World Cup semi-final promised to be a blockbuster clash considering the cricketing rivalry of the two participating nations. Both sides were expected to go all guns blazing in the encounter as they looked to book a place in the final of the marquee event. India captain MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

It was essential for the Indian batting line-up to fire in the particular contest, as their hopes of becoming the World Champions relied on the result of the knockout fixture. The onus was on India's most prolific run-scorer, Sachin Tendulkar to give his side a stellar start. The batsman played some exquisite strokes against the Pakistan bowling attack and came up with a stunning innings under pressure.

The opening batsman kept batting despite wickets falling from the other end. Tendulkar also received some help from the Pakistani fielders as he got multiple reprieves in the game. The player was dropped on four occasions and ended up scoring 85 runs in the vital clash. India ended up posting a score of 260 runs and ultimately pocketed the contest by bundling out the Shahid Afridi-led side for 231 runs.

Cometh the moment, cometh the man.@sachin_rt stood tall with a half-century in an epic semi-final clash against Pakistan.#CWC11Rewind pic.twitter.com/lgWBQGxyMQ — #CWC11Rewind (@cricketworldcup) March 30, 2021

Tendulkar vs Ajmal 2011 World Cup controversy

Pakistan's premier Saeed Ajmal could have sent Tendulkar packing early in the game. The player was struck on the pads when he was batting on 23 and umpire Ian Gould adjudged him out after a vociferous appeal from Ajmal and co. However, the batter was saved after the umpire was forced to overturn his decision after a successful review. The batting maestro missed out on his 100th international century as he was caught by Shahid Afridi off Ajmal's bowling after scoring 85 runs.

Sachin Tendulkar centuries in international cricket

The Sachin Tendulkar stats include his 100 international centuries out of which he scored 51 in Tests. The Sachin Tendulkar centuries count also includes his 49 tons in ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar called it quits from international cricket in 2013 after scoring 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches at an average of 54.04 and 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs at an average of 44.83. In World Cups, Tendulkar is the leading century-maker till date with 6 to his name (which he shares with Rohit Sharma) and 15 fifties, which is also a world record till date.

