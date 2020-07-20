Sachin Tendulkar Scores Off Sourav Ganguly's Bowling In Rare Ton At Lord's; Watch Video

Former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time. Throughout his illustrious cricketing journey, the ‘Master Blaster’ scored runs against every bowling attack he ever encountered and in every challenging condition he ever sat his foot upon. However, among all his centuries while playing for India, he never reached a triple-figure mark at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground, commonly referred to as the ‘Home of Cricket’ by many enthusiasts and purists of the sport.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly Post First 100+ Stand For India On July 4, 1996: Watch

Sachin Tendulkar’s match-winning century for Rest of the World at Lord’s in 1998

On July 18, 1998, Sachin Tendulkar played for the Rest of the World XI (ROW) as their captain in a Princess of Wales Memorial Match against Marylebone Cricket Club at Lord’s. For ROW, the then 25-year-old played alongside Sanath Jayasuriya, Saeed Anwar, Wasim Akram, Tom Moody and a few other legends of the game. Interestingly, Sachin Tendulkar was up against his own then national teammates Sourav Ganguly, Anil Kumble, Mohammad Azharuddin and Javagal Srinath as all four of the aforementioned cricketers took field for the Marylebone Cricket Club.

While Sachin Tendulkar never scored a ton for India at the prestigious and historical venue, he did score a match-winning hundred for the ROW in the 1998 memorial match, which is something not many cricket admirers are aware of. Opening the innings for his side in their attempt to overhaul Marylebone Cricket Club’s total of 261-4 in the one-day match, the right-handed batsman displayed his dexterity with a solid 125 from just 114 balls, which comprised of 15 blazing boundaries and four massive sixes.

Sachin Tendulkar scored runs against the likes of Glenn McGrath, Allan Donald and even off his own Indian teammates Anil Kumble and Sourav Ganguly. Ironically, his innings was brought to an end by Anil Kumble when the former Indian captain trapped the iconic batsman in front of stumps after he brought the ROW on the brink of a remarkable victory.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Was Keen On Ending Sourav Ganguly's Career In 1997: Report

Sachin Tendulkar scores against Anil Kumble and Sourav Ganguly, watch video

On this day in 1998 Sachin Tendulkar played one of the best knocks of his life.

It was extremely difficult for me to trim the video in 140 seconds because of the quality of the knock so have decided to put an extended one on my yt channel.



Video requested by - @CrickeTendulkar pic.twitter.com/7IMpt7kmne — Anirudh Kalra (@Cricket_Anirudh) July 18, 2020

Also Read | Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar Turned Their Careers Around Courtesy One Ex-India Player

Sachin Tendulkar centuries count in international cricket

The sheer number of Sachin Tendulkar centuries places him at the top of the pile in the all-time century-makers list. The former Indian captain has registered 51 tons in Tests and 49 in ODIs. The combined tally of Sachin Tendulkar centuries keeps him 29 ahead of second-placed Ricky Ponting (71) and 30 tons ahead of Indian captain Virat Kohli (70). With 34,357 runs, the ‘Master Blaster’ is also the leading run-scorer in international cricket.

Also Read | Mohammad Azharuddin Makes Fans Nostalgic By Batting With Typical Wristy Shots; Watch Video

Image credit: Sachin Tendulkar screenshot from Anirudh Kalra Twitter