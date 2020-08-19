Sachin Tendulkar Seeks Help From Fans To Find Owner Of His First-ever Maruti 800

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is known for being very close to his fans. The cricketer is regularly seen interacting and appreciating his fans, be it on social media, or back when it was acceptable to do so in public pre-pandemic. While making an appearance on a show this week, the Master Blaster made a rather special request to his fans.

Also Read: Shoaib Akhtar Bowls Two Yorkers In A Row To Dismiss Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar: Watch

Sachin Tendulkar asks fans to help him find his car

Sachin Tendulkar was recently part of Mudit Dani’s YouTube show ‘In the Sportlight’. During the chat, the conversation took a turn which made Sachin Tendulkar point out that he doesn’t have his first car with him anymore. Tendulkar said that despite all these years, he feels emotionally connected and attached to the car.

Sharing his feelings, Sachin Tendulkar said that his first car was a Maruti 800. The legendary sportsman conceded that if possible, he would love to have his first car with him again. The cricketer also made an appeal to fans, saying that everyone listening to the show should feel free to contact him and get in touch if they know the whereabouts of his first car.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar Scores His First-ever Test Fifty In India In Golden 1993 Video: Watch

Sachin Tendulkar car collection

The Master Blaster is known for being an avid car enthusiast and owns several iconic cars. According to India Today, some of the cars that the cricketer now owns include a BMW i8, Nissan GT-R, BMW 7-Series 750Li M Sport and the BMW M6 Gran Coupe. During the YouTube show, Sachin Tendulkar also revealed how his love for cars developed in his childhood. Narrating the incident, Sachin Tendulkar said that he and his brother used to watch the cars from their balcony when in a nearby open drive-in movie hall people would come and park their cars.

Also Read: MS Dhoni Retires: Sachin Tendulkar Says 'Winning WC Together Best Moment Of My Life'

How much does the Sachin Tendulkar net worth clock in at?

Despite retiring from international cricket years ago, Sachin Tendulkar’s net worth has grown substantially over the years. According to entrepreneur.com, Sachin Tendulkar’s net worth is around ₹1,090 crore. The various brand endorsements and advertisements Sachin Tendulkar has been part of have contributed to his immense net worth. During his career, Sachin Tendulkar represented brands like BMW, Boost and Coca-Cola amongst others.

Also Read: Mohammad Kaif Recalls Sachin Tendulkar's Iconic Six Off Akhtar In World Cup 2003

Sachin Tendulkar's lavish house

Sachin Tendulkar lives with his family in Bandra, Mumbai. Tendulkar purchased his house for about ₹35 crore in 2007, according to Stars Unfolded. The three-storey bungalow is spread over 10,000 square feet. The Master Blaster’s house also has a special place for his car collection, with two massive basements that are capable of holding as many as 50 cars at once.

Disclaimer: The above Sachin Tendulkar house, Sachin Tendulkar car collection and Sachin Tendulkar net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Courtesy: Youtube/muditdani