Sachin Tendulkar Set To Win Hearts After This Revelation From 1989 By Pakistani Scribe

India's batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's illustrious cricket career saw him smash almost all the batting records with utter grace and panache. Even after several years of calling it quits from the highest level, the right-handed batter remains the most prolific run-scorer in international cricket. While he tormented the best of the bowling attack during his playing days, the fascinating events that took place in his debut series in Pakistan are still imprinted in the minds of ardent fans of the sport. The player's phenomenal success story is a tale for the ages, and here we give insights on his inspiring first-ever tryst with Test match cricket.

Before Sachin Tendulkar became the batting maestro

At the tender age of 16, Mumbai's Sachin Tendulkar earned his maiden Test call-up after a string of sensational knocks in domestic cricket. While the player was considered to be a rage in India's first-class circuit, taking on the fiery Pakistan seamers on their home soil was going to be a daunting task for the young lad. A Pakistani journalist, SM Hussain, recently recounted Tendulkar's influence on him during the historic 1989-90 series between archrivals India and Pakistan.

Hussain in his column pointed out how the news of a 16-year-old cricketer being a part of the touring Indian contingent made the Pakistani fans fall in love with the visiting team. The journalist while watching Tendulkar take guard for the first time felt that he was watching someone from his generation on his 20-inch Philips TV. While the batsman did not have an ideal start to his international career as he had to take the long walk back after scoring just 15 balls, his 24-ball stay at the crease managed to captivate Hussain.

The journalist stated that he was spell-bound seeing the kid dishing out a stunning on-drive against a feisty Waqar Younis delivery. Sachin Tendulkar did not let his first Test woes affect his subsequent appearance as he slammed a stunning half-century in the second Test of the series against the mighty Pakistani pace attack at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad. Recalling an incident from the series, Hussain pointed out how Tendulkar was hit on the nose by a vicious bouncer by Waqar Younis that left him bleeding.

Furthermore, even after Imran Khan requesting him to go back to the pavilion for some rest so that he could resume his innings later, Tendulkar refused to let the occasion get the better of him and continued batting despite the nasty blow. The player played a gutsy knock of 57 from 134 deliveries, which also proved to be a match-saving one for the Indians. According to Tribune News reports, Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was at the non-striker's end when Tendulkar coped the blow, had revealed that Tendulkar approached him and said 'we will fight'.

Navjot Singh Sidhu had opined that if the ball had hit him in such a fashion, he would have left the field. But in spite of it being his first series, the talented youngster refused to pay heed to Imran Khan's request and showcased exemplary mental tenacity on the field to help India salvage the crucial contest. The batter's exploits in the game gave fans a glimpse of what to expect in the future as the player went on to shatter a plethora of batting records in his 24-year-old career.

Sachin Tendulkar centuries in international cricket

The Sachin Tendulkar stats include his 100 international centuries, out of which he scored 51 in Tests. His centuries count also includes his 49 tons in ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar called it quits from international cricket in 2013 after scoring 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches at an average of 54.04 and 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs at an average of 44.83. It is worth mentioning that he is the leading century-maker in international cricket. He is also the first player to score a double century in ODIs.

200 runs, 147 balls, 25 fours, 3 sixes - #OnThisDay in 2010, @sachin_rt made hit the first ever ODI double hundred pic.twitter.com/rpkHRb16BR — ICC (@ICC) February 24, 2016

Image source: AP