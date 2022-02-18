Sachin Tendulkar Settles Lionel Messi Vs Cristiano Ronaldo GOAT Debate, Differs With Kohli

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has finally settled the debate on who is a better footballer between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. During an interview with American journalist Graham Bensinger, Tendulkar named the 34-year-old Argentine international as his favourite footballer, saying, "Messi is more of my type." When asked who is a better cricket player between him and Virat Kohli, Tendulkar said "How about having both of us in one team!"

In the same interview, Tendulkar also talked about an emotional moment from his retirement when he couldn't control his tears. Tendulkar revealed that Kohli gifted him a sacred thread that was given to the Delhi batter by his late father. Tendulkar stated that he kept the thread for a while before returning it to Kohli because it was "priceless" and something that belonged to him until his last breath. Kohli had given the thread to Tendulkar as a mark of respect after the legendary cricketer's last game for India in 2013.

Tendulkar also talked about his family and his son Arjun, who is a professional cricketer. Tendulkar stated that he never goes to see Arjun play because watching his son play cricket makes him nervous as a parent. He went on to say that even when he goes to watch his son play, he hides somewhere to avoid distracting Arjun from the game.

Tendulkar's stats

Tendulkar is one of the best batters to have ever graced the game of cricket. He is considered the 'God of Cricket' in his home country. Tendulkar is the highest run-scorer in two different formats and holds multiple records to his name that batters find difficult to break even in today's high-intensity era of the sport. Tendulkar has a whopping 100 international centuries to his name, 29 more than the second-best batter on the list.

Tendulkar has played 200 Tests and 463 ODI games for India. He has 15,921 runs in the longest format and 18,426 runs in the ODIs, which he scored at averages of 53.78 and 44.83, respectively. Tendulkar holds the world record for playing the most international matches by any player for his country.

Image: AP