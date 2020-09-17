Sachin Tendulkar Shares Throwback Picture With Daughter, Says 'Itna Sara Cuteness'

Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday took to his Instagram handle to share an adorable throwback picture with daughter Sara. In a beautiful smiling picture, Sachin also wrote a 'cute' caption and said, "Where can I get itna 'Sara' cuteness!'.

Gaurav Kapoor commented, "What an adorable picture 💖", while Pragyan Ojha wrote, "No partnership is greater than Father/Daughter partnership. Pure bliss" [sic]. The picture received over 6 lakh likes. See below —

With just days ahead of the IPL 2020, Paytm First Games announced Sachin Tendulkar as its Brand Ambassador. Paytm's gaming arm is a fantasy gaming platform for several sports. With Tendulkar's appointment, the company aims to establish a stronghold in the fantasy gaming market by getting over 100 million users during the IPL 2020. It has also planned over 200 live events on the platform over the next six months.

"Cricket is an engaging sport, and we all tend to have opinions about the game – right from player selection to playing strategies. Paytm First Games will give fans the opportunity to don their thinking hats and experience the thrill of making the correct choices and getting their teams to win. I am happy to partner with Paytm First Games to enable cricket fans to engage more with the ever-popular game of cricket,” said Tendulkar after being appointed the Brand Ambassador.

