Indian cricket stalwart Sachin Tendulkar is currently leading the India Legends team in the Road Safety World Series 2022. The eight-team tournament kicked off on September 10 and features former international cricketers fighting for the title. The tournament is played to promote road safety in India.

The India Legends vs New Zealand Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 match was washed out due to rain on Monday after just 5.5 overs of play. This was the second game for the India Legends side to be washed out due to heavy showers. While the match being canceled came as a sad development for the Indian cricket fans, who are eagerly waiting to watch their favorite former international cricket stars in action.

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar displays batting masterclass for India Legends

However, the fans had something to celebrate as they witnessed the legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar rewinding time and showing his batting masterclass. During the match against New Zealand Legends, Tendulkar hit four breathtaking fours. He made headlines for his effortless lap shot, alongside a magnificent backfoot cover drive.

Multiple videos of Sachin’s effortless batting are currently going viral on social media. The viral videos have left netizens bemused with Tendular’s brilliant batting technique, despite retiring from the game, almost a decade ago. Having said that, here’s a look at Sachin’s eye-soothing batting.

Sachin Tendulkar playing those lap shots like a youngster. 🙏



Just Imagine if T20 in his Prime Days. #SachinTendulkarpic.twitter.com/Qx33kiFzNI — Sachin Tendulkar🇮🇳FC (@CrickeTendulkar) September 19, 2022

India legends vs New Zealand legends

Sachin scored 16 runs off 15 balls for India Legends in the tournament opener against South Africa Legends. Despite short innings, Tendulkar impressed everyone with two fours. While the second game against West Indies Legends was abandoned, Tendulkar remained unbeaten in the game canceled game against New Zealand Legends. Opening the batting with Naman Ojha, Tendulkar contributed with 13 runs off eight balls during a 32 runs stand and remained not out on 19 off 13.

India Legends will now face England Legends in their next league match on September 22, before facing Bangladesh Legends in the last group game on September 25. The top four teams in the points table after all group matches will qualify for the semi-final. India Legends sit at 3rd in the standings with one win in three games, alongside two no results.