Sachin Tendulkar Slams Last-ever World Cup Hundred On March 12, 2011: WATCH

The Indian cricket team played exceptional cricket in the ICC 2011 World Cup and ultimately managed to clinch their second 50-over World Cup title. Opening batsman Sachin Tendulkar was instrumental in the team's success, as the batting legend chipped in with useful contributions in the crucial games. The host nation lost only a single fixture in the tournament, and their solitary loss came against South Africa in the 29th match of the marquee event. Tendulkar starred with the bat for India and slammed his sixth World Cup century on March 12, 2011.

India vs South Africa: Sachin Tendulkar's momentous sixth ODI ton

India won the toss at Nagpur and elected to bat first. They had an ideal start to their innings as Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag orchestrated a stunning 142-run partnership at the top of the order. Sehwag's promising knock of 73 came to an end after part-time bowler Faf du Plessis outfoxed the batter. However, Sachin Tendulkar was unfazed by this and showcased exemplary batsmanship against a formidable South African bowling attack.

The star batsman scored 111 from 101 deliveries to help India post a total of 296 on the surface. This was the player's sixth century in World Cup Cricket, which was the most by any player at that time. It was in the 2019 World Cup where Rohit Sharma slammed five tons in a single edition to equal Tendulkar's record of six World Cup hundreds. Rohit Sharma has 6 tons in 17 World Cup matches, whereas Tendulkar has featured in 45 games.

Graeme Smith & co. eventually chased down the total after a closely fought battle between bat and bowl and won the India vs South Africa clash. Despite losing the encounter, team India went on to lift the coveted 50-over Word Cup Trophy for the second time after beating Sri Lanka in the final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Tendulkar finished as the leading run-scorer for India in the event. The batting maestro amassed 482 runs from 9 innings with 2 centuries and as many half-centuries.

Eight fours. Three sixes. 111 runs in 101 balls.



The Little Master’s sixth and final @cricketworldcup ton was vintage @sachin_rt ðŸ˜#CWC11Rewind pic.twitter.com/KE9kuoEwbo — ICC (@ICC) March 12, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar stats in international cricket

The Sachin Tendulkar stats include his 100 international centuries out of which he scored 51 in Tests. The Sachin Tendulkar centuries count also includes his 49 tons in ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar called it quits from international cricket in 2013 after scoring 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches at an average of 54.04 and 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs at an average of 44.83.

Image source: AP