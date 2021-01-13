Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly Not In Greg Chappell's Most Exciting Test XI Of All-time

Picking up an all-time XI side is never an easy task especially when you have some of the most talented players who have performed brilliantly across many generations. Names like Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Sunil Gavaskar, current BCCI president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly have all had a great career on the field, however, for all the on-field accomplishments these players did not find a place in former Australia skipper Greg Chappell's all-time Test XI which he named recently.

Greg Chappell names his all-time Test XI

Greg Chappell in his all-time Test XI has picked four Australians, two West Indians, and a player each from South Africa, England, and Pakistan. For the opening slot, Chappell has named former India cricketer Virender Sehwag and England cricketer Colin Milburn. Sehwag was known for his attacking batting style while Millburn who played cricket in the 60s featured in just nine matches where he scored two centuries and as many half-centuries.

For the middle-order, Chappell picked an attacking trio of West Indies great Sir Vivian Richards, South Africa's Graeme Pollock and current India skipper Virat Kohli. Richards played 121 Tests and amassed 8540 runs with 24 hundreds and 45 fifties. Kohli has so far accumulated 7318 runs in 87 Tests with 27 centuries and 23 half-centuries.

Coming to the other players in the side another former West Indies great Sir Garfield Sobers was named as the skipper of his side. Looking at Sobers' Test career, he featured in 93 Tests, scoring 8032 runs with 26 hundred and picking up 235 wickets. For donning the gloves behind the stumps, Chappell picked Australia’s Adam Gilchrist. The dazzling left-hander scored 5570 runs in 96 Tests with 17 centuries and has 416 dismissals to his name – the second best in history.

Coming to the bowling department, Chappell picked a pace trio of Wasim Akram, Dennis Lillee and Jeff Thompson while Shane Warne was named as the only spinner for the side. Warne picked up 708 wickets in 145 Tests and is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in the longest format. Akram who was a left-arm pacer took 414 wickets in the Test format which is most by any Pakistani bowler. The Australian duo of Denis Lillee and Jeff Thomson finished their career with 355 and 200 wickets respectively in 51 Tests.

Image: Cricket.com.au / Sachin Tendulkar / Twitter

