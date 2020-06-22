Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly Pay Their Tributes To Ranji Trophy Veteran Rajinder Goel

Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar followed his former teammate and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly in paying tribute to former cricketer Rajinder Goel, who breathed his last on Sunday due to a health-related issue. Rajinder Goel passed away at his residence in Kolkata.

Rajinder Goel career

Rajinder Goel is widely considered in the Indian cricket fraternity as the best spinner the country had in his heyday, who never played for India due to another left-arm spinner, Bishan Singh Bedi ruling the roost in the national side with his bowling and captaincy alike.

Goel played 157 first-class matches, most of them for Haryana and finished with 750 wickets. Goel holds the record for the most numbers wickets taken in Ranji Trophy (637), which is 107 more than another former India captain S Venkataraghavan, who is second on the list. Goel made his debut in the 1957-58 season and went on to play domestic cricket until the age of 44. In 2017, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) honoured Rajinder Goel with the CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award.

Rajinder Goel death: Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar's tribute messages

Sachin Tendulkar, in his tweet, wrote that he was saddened by the loss of Rajinder Goel and called him a 'stalwart of Indian domestic cricket.' Here is Sachin Tendulkar's tweet -

Saddened to hear about the passing away of Rajinder Goel ji! He was a stalwart of Indian Domestic Cricket picking up more than 600 wickets in the Ranji Trophy.

May his soul Rest in Peace and my heartfelt condolences to his near and dear ones. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/hqDoSsoL5y — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 22, 2020

Sourav Ganguly, in his statement, termed Rajinder Goel as a "giant of domestic cricket". He further wrote that Goel's staggering record speaks about his craft and the control he had over his bowling. He also said that to have a career that lasts more than 25 years and still be able to perform consistently speaks about Goel's dedication and commitment towards the game.

Rajinder Goel death: Ravi Shastri and Bishen Singh Bedi pay tribute

Indian head coach and another left-arm spinner back in his day, Ravi Shastri also paid condolences to Goel's family in his message by writting that Goel was a master of his craft and had an impeccable line and length while bowling. Here's Ravi Shastri tweet -

RIP #RajinderGoel ji. Master of his craft. Killer line & length in our terrain. Humility personified. Condolences to the entire family 🙏 pic.twitter.com/C3YJNPob1e — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 21, 2020

Considered as his prime competitor, Bishan Singh Bedi called Rajinder Goel a 'very contented man' and also said that he bowled his heart out to keep the Ranji Trophy's standards high. Here's Bishan Singh Bedi's tweet -

Rajinder Goel was easily the most ‘contented’ human being I’ve known...I used to envy his sense of ‘contentment’ in my moments of turmoil..RIP ‘Goely’..You bowled yur heart out to keep Ranji Trophy alive..!! pic.twitter.com/U1ZZCQE7KW — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) June 21, 2020

Rajinder Goel death: Virat Kohli and other Indian cricketers pay tribute

We've lost a legend in Rajinder Goel Ji. Him being the highest wicket-taker in the history of Ranji Trophy, speaks volumes about the career he had. Wishing all the strength to his family and loved ones. 🙏🏼 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 22, 2020

Rest in peace Rajinder Goel Sir. My thoughts and prayers with the family. God bless your soul 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qH7ZCIFsIC — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 21, 2020

The highest wicket taker in Ranji trophy cricket #RajinderGoel passes away, all I heard growing up was “what a fine left arm spinner Rajinder Goel was” I haven’t seen you bowl sir, but you have left a legacy that will last forever. #RipRajindergoel — Ashwin (During Covid 19)🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) June 22, 2020

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri Rajinder Goel, the highest wicket-taker in the history of Ranji Trophy. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/6wIOfolnJc — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 21, 2020

A very simple, humble man. Highest wicket taker in his last first class season. 750 First- class wickets but never played for India. Was India’s loss. Rajinder Goel ji ko vinamra Shraddhanjali. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/qTYvalr1nU — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 21, 2020

(IMAGE: VIRENDER SEHWAG/ TWITTER)