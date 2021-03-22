Sachin Tendulkar Stars In Special Ad With Brian Lara To Promote Road Safety: WATCH

The cricketing community got an opportunity to witness cricketing greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara among others in the recently concluded Road Safety World Series 2020-21. Both stalwarts of the game took their fans down the memory lane and enthralled fans with their glorious batting. India winning the tournament was an icing to the cake.

Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara spread road safety message through unique ad

India Legends and West Indies Legends locked horns in the semi-final of the tournament and treated fans with a game that saw both sides score in excess of 200. However, it were India Legends who managed to secure a place in the Road Safety World Series final after defeating the Windies by 12 runs.

While Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara battled against each other on the field, the legendary cricketers came together to spread an important message off the field. Tendulkar and Lara starred in an ad together to raise awareness about road safety. The ad was uploaded by Tendulkar on his official Instagram handle.

Tendulkar captioned the post, "Be it riding on the roads or driving on the field, wearing a helmet is a must! Let's not take road safety lightly & always keep safety first by wearing the right helmet. @brianlaraofficial, thanks for helping spread this message mate." The post was flooded with a lot of comments. Several reactions poured in as fans lauded the duo's chemistry and commended their efforts to spread the important message.

Meanwhile, Tendulkar ended the Road Safety World Series as the second-highest run-scorer with 233 runs to his name. On the other hand, Lara amassed 154 in six games. The Master Blaster played a handy knock of 30 runs off 23 balls in the Road Safety World Series final to get India off to a decent start. Yuvraj Singh (60 off 41) and Yusuf Pathan's (62 off 36) blistering half-centuries propelled India to 181/4.

In response, Sri Lanka Legends got off to a blistering start as they raced away to 58/0 after six overs. India Legends needed to break the dangerous-looking partnership and it was Yusuf Pathan who got India the crucial breakthrough by getting rid of Sri Lanka Legends skipper Tillakaratne Dilshan for 21(18). The visitors could not recover after Dilshan's wicket as they lost three more wickets in the next five overs and were left reeling at 92/4 after 13 overs.

Kaushalya Weeraratne and Chinthaka Jayasinghe formed a decent partnership of 64 runs and kept hopes alive in the Sri Lanka dugout, however, once their partnership was broken, the win for India was a mere formality. Sri Lanka Legends could manage to score 167/7, thus falling short by 14 runs as India went on to win the maiden edition of the Road Safety World Series.

SOURCE: SACHIN TENDULKAR INSTAGRAM