Team India's cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday shared a video on his Twitter handle in which a kid can be seen bowling brilliant leg-spin and foxing the batters back-to-back. Sachin Tendulkar, who was himself a leg-spinner during his cricketing career, received the video from his friend and could not stop himself from sharing and praising the brilliance of the 'little boy'. Sachin Tendulkar shared the video and wrote that he has received it from his friend and by seeing the viral video of the young leg-spinner, it is clear that the 'love and passion this little boy has for the game is evident.'

Wow! 😯



Received this video from a friend…



It's brilliant. The love and passion this little boy has for the game is evident.#CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/q8BLqWVVl2 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 14, 2021

In the video, it can be seen that several people faced leg-spinner but none of them were able to execute a convincing shot. The kid also hit the stumps a couple of times. It is pertinent to note that the child was bowling over the arm. Hence, his deliveries were legitimate as per the norms of professional cricket. Not only this, the video shows that the young kid also has googly in his bowling arsenal.

Sachin Tendulkar's special message to Suryakumar Yadav ahead of T20 WC

The Mumbai Indians (MI) showcased a valiant effort against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in order to qualify for the IPL 2021 playoffs. After amassing 235 runs in 20 overs courtesy of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav's blistering knock, MI needed to limit SRH to 65 or less to qualify for the play-offs ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), however, could not do it. Although MI won the match, they failed to qualify for the playoffs. Following the match, Sachin Tendulkar handed over the 'Dressing room man of the match' — a special award given by MI management — to Suryakumar Yadav. Pinning the special badge on his practice jersey, Sachin Tendulkar also gave a message to Suryakumar Yadav for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

While the team and officials clapped for Suryakumar Yadav, Tendulkar said, "All the best for the World Cup. Now you have a bigger role." Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have been named in Team India's squad for T20 World Cup.

(Image: PTI/@Sachin_rt/Twitter)