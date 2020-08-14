Sachin Tendulkar Stunned With Beautiful Painting Dedicated To Him By Young Fan

Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar is undoubtedly one of the best cricketers to have ever played the game. He redefined how cricket was played and is revered across the globe for his game. From his drives to his flicks to his defence, it was a sight to behold for cricket fans. The 'Master Blaster' has a huge fan following across the cricketing world with people from all age groups loving the great man alike.

Sachin Tendulkar Twitter: Master Blaster makes a young fan's day by complimenting her work

One such fan is Srushti from Nanded, Maharashtra who made a painting of Sachin Tendulkar. The little fan's father took to Twitter and posted the video of his daughter holding Sachin Tendulkar's portrait. In the video, the young fan said that her name is Srushti and she is studying in Class 7. She added that she is from Nanded, Maharashtra. Srushti further said that she is a big fan of Sachin Tendulkar and asked the legendary cricketer to review her painting.

In response, Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and responded to the young fan. Sachin Tendulkar praised her art and shared wished her well for the future. Let's take a look at Sachin Tendulkar's sweet gesture.

It is such a beautiful painting, Srushti!



I'm sure you're getting better each day & will make your parents proud.



Thanks for sharing this & my best wishes to all of you. 😀 https://t.co/VAFwPcU768 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 12, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar scores his first international century on August 14, 1990

On Friday, Sachin Tendulkar celebrated the 30th anniversary of his first-ever Test hundred for India, which came against England at the Old Trafford in Manchester on August 14, 1990. Aged 17 years and 112 days old, Sachin Tendulkar scored an unbeaten 119 off 189 balls to become the third-youngest batsman ever to score a Test century. England batted first and posted a mammoth total of 519 in the first innings with Graham Gooch, Michael Atherton and Robin Smith scoring hundreds. In response, India scored 432 with skipper Mohammad Azharuddin scoring a brilliant 179. He was ably supported by 17-year-old Tendulkar, who scored 68.

Allan Lamb scored a ton in the second innings, which helped England set India an improbable target of above 400 to win. India were struggling in the second innings and a defeat looked likely. But Sachin Tendulkar was determined to save the Test match. He stitched a sensational 160-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Manoj Prabhakar to save the Test for India. In the process, a 17-year-old Sachin Tendulkar scored his first international century.

India scored 343/6 as the match ended in a draw. Sachin Tendulkar remained unbeaten on 119 while Manoj Prabhakar stayed not out on 67. During his first international ton, the 'God of Cricket' gave a glimpse of the talent he possessed as he enchanted everyone with his magical batting.

Sachin Tendulkar stats

The Sachin Tendulkar stats in his international career are something that one can only dream of. Sachin Tendulkar stats include his 100 international centuries out of which he scored 51 in Tests. The Sachin Tendulkar stats also include his 49 tons in ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar called it quits from international cricket in 2013 after scoring 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches at an average of 54.04 and 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs at an average of 44.83.

IMAGE COURTESY: PTI