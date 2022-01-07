Sachin Tendulkar Suggests Interesting Law After Bizarre Ben Stokes Incident In Ashes

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Friday suggested a new law after England all-rounder Ben Stokes survived a dismissal despite the ball hitting his stumps on Day 3 of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney. In a bizarre incident that occurred in the 31st over of England's first innings, Stokes was hit on the top of his off-stump by Camaron Green but he received another chance at the crease after replays showed the delivery failing to cause the bails to fall off.

Tendulkar reacted to the incident by suggesting that a "hitting the stumps" law be enacted in cricket. Tendulkar also asked Australian spin legend, Shane Warne, a former rival, for his thoughts on the issue, before sarcastically adding, "Let's be fair to bowlers."

Meanwhile, the event highlighted on-field umpire Paul Rieffel's gaffe, showing that despite Stokes being far away from the ball when he left it expecting it would go straight to the wicket-keeper, he incorrectly gave him LBW. By rushing upstairs to the TV umpire, Stokes was able to challenge the decision quickly. The ball did not contact Stokes' pads, but it did touch the off-stump before resting in the wicketkeeper's gloves, replays showed.

Ashes 2021-22, 4th Test

Stokes, a 30-year-old left-handed batter, went on to hit 66 runs off 91 deliveries before being removed by Nathan Lyon. Stokes had arrived at the crease in a critical situation, with England still down at 36/4 after 21 overs. Stokes along with Jonny Bairstow formed a crucial sixth-wicket partnership to keep his team from being dismissed for a low total.

As far as the ongoing Ashes match is concerned, England have scored 213/6 in 60 overs and are currently trailing by 203 runs. Bairstow is still intact in the middle at an unbeaten score of 89 off 121 balls. Earlier in the game, Australia declared the innings after scoring 416 runs in their first innings courtesy of a brilliant century by Usman Khawaja.

Image: cricket.com.au/Twitter/PTI