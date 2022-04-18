Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina Wish 'happiness & Success' To KL Rahul On His 30th Birthday

Indian cricketer KL Rahul is currently leading the Lucknow Super Giants franchise in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League and is also celebrating his 30th birthday on April 18. While LSG are off to a great start in their debut season of IPL, the skipper took to his official Koo account on Monday and shared pictures from the celebration. In the pictures, Rahul can be seen posing alongside the birthday balloons, as the cricketers are confined to their hotel rooms during the IPL, which is being played under strict bio-bubble protocols.

Meanwhile, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and left-handed batter Suresh Raina lead the list of players, who wished the cricketer on his 30th birthday on social media. Tendulkar tweeted a picture of him alongside the LSG skipper and said, “Many happy returns of the day @klrahul11. May all your dreams come true!”. At the same time, Raina tweeted saying, “Happy Birthday bro @klrahul11 Wishing you lots of happiness & success always #HappyBirthdayKLRahul”. Rahul and Raina played together for the Indian cricket team for a brief amount of time.

Many happy returns of the day @klrahul11.

May all your dreams come true! pic.twitter.com/auGzuEV7RY — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 18, 2022

Happy Birthday bro @klrahul11 🥳 Wishing you lots of happiness & success always 🤗 #HappyBirthdayKLRahul pic.twitter.com/YdJSNiLjWP — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 18, 2022

"One of the finest modern-day batters," says BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to their Twitter handle and mentioned the international stats of Rahul. Wishing Rahul on his 30th birthday, BCCI said, “Here's wishing @klrahul11 - one of the finest modern-day batters - a very happy birthday”.Rahul has hit 6012 international runs, which includes 14 international hundreds, while playing 141 matches for India, across formats.

1⃣4⃣1⃣ international matches 👍

6⃣0⃣1⃣2⃣ international runs 👌

1⃣4⃣ international tons 🙌



Here's wishing @klrahul11 - one of the finest modern-day batters - a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/7M2POCHzqU — BCCI (@BCCI) April 18, 2022

Kuldeep Yadav mentioned KL Rahul as the skipper in his tweet, and said, “Happy birthday skip @klrahul11 .More life and more blessings.” Rahul captained India for the first time in his career, during India’s tour of South Africa 2021-22.

Happy birthday skip @klrahul11 .More life and more blessings. 🎂🥳 pic.twitter.com/umMjMiwC0s — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) April 18, 2022

Wishing his Indian teammate, Suryakumar Yadav said, “Happy Birthday to one of the kindest, @klrahul11. Wish you all the success and happiness, brother. Looking forward to many more partnerships with you.” Both cricketers are lauded as the present and future of Indian cricket, who will build the team around them. Meanwhile, Team India youngster Navdeep Saini, former Indian cricketers Aakash Chopra and Abhinav Mukund also wished a happy birthday to KL Rahul.

Happy Birthday to one of the kindest, @klrahul11 🥳

Wish you all the success and happiness, brother 🤗

Looking forward to many more partnerships with you 🤝 pic.twitter.com/jri4ZAyQXW — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) April 18, 2022

Wish you a very Happy Birthday brother @klrahul11 🥳🥳 Stay Blessed — Navdeep Saini (@navdeepsaini96) April 18, 2022

It’s only fair that KL Rahul’s shares his birthday with world’s biggest T20 league. He’s shown us how you can be Klassy and still own the shortest format of the game. Here’s wishing KLR and IPL a Kamaal Lajawaab Birthday 🥳 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 18, 2022

(Image: @sachintendulkar/@sureshraina3/Instagram/iplt20.com/BCCI)