Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina Wish 'happiness & Success' To KL Rahul On His 30th Birthday

Many popular faces of the Indian cricketing circle, including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina & others have wished KL Rahul on his 30th birthday.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
KL Rahul

Image: @sachintendulkar/@sureshraina3/Instagram/iplt20.com/BCCI


Indian cricketer KL Rahul is currently leading the Lucknow Super Giants franchise in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League and is also celebrating his 30th birthday on April 18. While LSG are off to a great start in their debut season of IPL, the skipper took to his official Koo account on Monday and shared pictures from the celebration. In the pictures, Rahul can be seen posing alongside the birthday balloons, as the cricketers are confined to their hotel rooms during the IPL, which is being played under strict bio-bubble protocols. 

Meanwhile, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and left-handed batter Suresh Raina lead the list of players, who wished the cricketer on his 30th birthday on social media. Tendulkar tweeted a picture of him alongside the LSG skipper and said, “Many happy returns of the day @klrahul11. May all your dreams come true!”. At the same time, Raina tweeted saying, “Happy Birthday bro @klrahul11 Wishing you lots of happiness & success always  #HappyBirthdayKLRahul”. Rahul and Raina played together for the Indian cricket team for a brief amount of time. 

"One of the finest modern-day batters," says BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to their Twitter handle and mentioned the international stats of Rahul. Wishing Rahul on his 30th birthday, BCCI said, “Here's wishing @klrahul11 - one of the finest modern-day batters - a very happy birthday”.Rahul has hit 6012 international runs, which includes 14 international hundreds, while playing 141 matches for India, across formats. 

Kuldeep Yadav mentioned KL Rahul as the skipper in his tweet, and said, “Happy birthday skip @klrahul11 .More life and more blessings.” Rahul captained India for the first time in his career, during India’s tour of South Africa 2021-22. 

Wishing his Indian teammate, Suryakumar Yadav said, “Happy Birthday to one of the kindest, @klrahul11. Wish you all the success and happiness, brother. Looking forward to many more partnerships with you.” Both cricketers are lauded as the present and future of Indian cricket, who will build the team around them. Meanwhile, Team India youngster Navdeep Saini, former Indian cricketers Aakash Chopra and Abhinav Mukund also wished a happy birthday to KL Rahul.

(Image: @sachintendulkar/@sureshraina3/Instagram/iplt20.com/BCCI)

