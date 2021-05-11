Sachin Tendulkar Takes Catch Off Wasim Akram's Bowling In 25-year-old Match In SL: WATCH

The Indian cricket team is all set to embark on a series against Sri Lanka from July 13. However, young fans would rarely know about the time when cricket arch-rivals India and Pakistan had joined hands with each other in a match against Sri Lanka. The match was a part of the Wills Solidarity Cup that took place before the 1996 World Cup at the Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on 13 February 1996.

This was a one-of-a-kind event where cricket players from India and Pakistan played in the same team together, with the idea being not only to promote India-Pakistan unity but to also show that Sri Lanka was an ideal venue to host the World Cup. This is due to the fact that the likes of Australia and West Indies pulled out of their group matches in Colombo, which cost them later at the event. Players like Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Mohammad Azharuddin, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis were part of this stellar playing XI.

Sachin Tendulkar takes a catch from Wasim Akram's bowling

Fans witnessed a memorable event when Sachin Tendulkar gave Wasim Akram his first wicket of the match by taking the catch of R Kaluwitharana. Sachin Tendulkar took a seemingly difficult catch for which Akram gave a pat on Tendulkar’s shoulder. This was the first time when players from 3 cricket teams took part in the match.

Sachin Tendulkar also bowled 7 overs in the match while taking the wicket of A Gurusinha. Anil Kumble was given the Man of the Match award for his brilliant bowling spell, taking 4 wickets and giving only 12 runs in 8 overs. In the end, the India-Pakistan team (Wills XI) won the match by 4 wickets.

In the World Cup 1996, Sachin Tendulkar recorded 2 centuries. The Sachin Tendulkar centuries came against Kenya and Sri Lanka. Today, the Sachin Tendulkar centuries stand at the 100 mark with 49 centuries in ODI and 51 centuries in Test cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar net worth

According to entrepreneur.com, the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure is estimated to around INR 1250 crores (approx. USD 170 million). A certain portion of the Sachin Tendulkar net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. He was said to be the first cricketer to sign a deal worth INR 100 crores with MRF in 2001.

Sachin Tendulkar Covid-19 donation

Sachin Tendulkar was diagnosed with the virus after the World Road Safety Series earlier this year. Till now he has donated INR 1 crore to 'Mission Oxygen' to help volunteers procure oxygen equipment for those who are in need of it. Having already pledged INR 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and the Chief Minister Relief Fund of Maharashtra in March 2020, the total amount of the Sachin Tendulkar Covid-19 donation stands at INR 1.5 crore.

Image Source: ICC

DISCLAIMER: The above Sachin Tendulkar net worth information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.