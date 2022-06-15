Sachin Tendulkar Takes Trip Down Memory Lane, Remembers Late Shane Warne In Latest Post

Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar took a trip down memory lane and remembered the late Shane Warne, who sadly passed away earlier this year at the age of just 52. Over the past few months, several cricketers, teams and other celebrities have commented on the sad passing away of the Australian legend, who was believed to be one of the best spinners of all time.

Sachin Tendulkar remembers Shane Warne during London trip

Sachin Tendulkar took to his Instagram account on Wednesday to remember Shane Warne, with whom he shared one of the best rivalries in cricket. The 49-year-old was dining at a restaurant in Little Venice, London, a place close to where Warne stayed when he was in the UK.

Sachin Tendulkar vs Shane Warne rivalry

When it came to the Tendulkar vs Warne rivalry, the leg-spinner managed to dismiss the legendary Indian batter on just four occasions in all competitions. After Shane Warne passed away earlier this year, Sachin Tendulkar described how a series in India in 1998 was interestingly referred to as the Warne vs Tendulkar clash rather than India vs Australia series. "My first proper series against Shane Warne was in 1998 in India and everyone tagged that series as Tendulkar versus Shane Warne clash. And to remind people that it's not Tendulkar versus Shane but it is India vs. Australia. But such was the following," Tendulkar explained, as per PTI.

When it came to Warne's incredible abilities as a spinner, the 49-year-old added, "When you are playing a world-class bowler like him, you just can't turn up and hope that things are going to be okay. So I had to prepare properly, not just out being there at the nets but when you're sitting in the room, you have to be a step ahead of him, what he would be thinking because he was extremely good at putting pressure and playing mind games and trying to plan your dismissal."

One of those dismissals interestingly did come in Chennai during that Test series in March 1998 when Warne dismissed Tendulkar for just four runs. However, in the very next innings, the Indian batting legend came out on top as he smacked an unbeaten 155 runs off 191 deliveries against an Australian bowling attack that was spearheaded by Warne. His innings helped the Indian side to register a massive 179-run victory that is remembered until today.