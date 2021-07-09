Sachin Tendulkar Turns 'Salt Bae' As Master Blaster Dons Chef Hat, Asks What's Cooking

India's Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar on Friday shared a never-seen-before avatar of himself as he took to social media to flaunt his cooking skills on Friday. Sachin Tendulkar shared a video of himself whipping up a dish for breakfast. Sachin Tendulkar shared the video with the caption stating, 'Say Hi to your chef for today! Guess what's cooking?'

In the video, 'Chef' Sachin Tendulkar can be seen cooking with full enthusiasm and hilariously saying 'It's a surprise for everyone, nobody knows what I am cooking, neither do I'. Sachin then flips the Omelette which at times can be tricky for beginners and jokingly says 'See this is what I have mastered'.

While cooking breakfast, Sachin Tendulkar also pulls out the signature style of Turkish Chef famously known as 'Salt Bae'. Salt Bae's actual name is Nusret Gökçe and is quite famous on social media as well. Nusret Gökçe became an Internet phenomenon after he posted an Instagram video of himself slicing a steak and then fancifully sprinkling salt onto it. Since then, he’s been dubbed as 'Salt Bae'.

Watch Sachin Tendulkar's Cooking Video

Sachin Tendulkar wishes luck to Tokyo Olympics-bound athletes

Earlier, Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to share a short video, wishing the Indian athletes who are travelling to Tokyo for the upcoming Olympics. In the video, Tendulkar mentions the hardships faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic and how the athletes have stood tall in the face of adversity.

"During (COVID-19) pandemic, all of us have faced challenges, including our athletes. They did not give up, they kept their preparations going. And I know that they are getting geared up to give their best performance in Tokyo Olympics. In winning and losing there is only a difference of a millisecond and for that, they have worked very hard for years. Right now they need our good wishes and support. Let's cheer for India!" said Tendulkar in the video he uploaded.

The caption was an inspirational one with the words, "We all get goosebumps when we see the tricolour being represented! This Olympics, it shall be no different and we'll all be cheering loudly from India as you make us proud."

(Image Credits: Sachin Tendulkar Insta/ NUSR_ET-Insta)