Tendulkar Urges People To Stay Home Amid COVID-19; Says 'simple Things Often Hardest'

As the country enters day one of pan-India Lockdown, former Indian cricket team legend Sachin Tendulkar urged everyone to abide by the lockdown. Earlier, Tendulkar stated that simple things are often the hardest to do because they require consistent discipline and determination and a simple task of staying home can help save millions of lives.

In his latest post on Twitter, Tendulkar appealed people to stay home and spend some time with their family in order to put an end to this virus.

नमस्ते



हमारी सरकार ने हम सभी से ये विनती की है कि अगले २१ दिनों तक हम सब अपने घरों से ना निकलें। फिर भी बहुत लोग इस निर्देश का पालन नहीं कर रहे हैं। इस मुश्किल समय में हम सबका ये कर्तव्य है कि हम घरों में रहें और यह समय अपने परिवार के साथ बिताएं और #CoronaVirus का खात्मा करें। pic.twitter.com/fJgLk3ZiPj — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 25, 2020

21-day Pan-India Lockdown

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi on Tuesday, announced a 21-day lockdown throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not.

"From midnight 12 across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. Complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, villages will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than Janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, over 536 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) with Maharashtra reporting the highest at 107. Ten deaths have been reported to date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and shut down over 75 districts across the nation.

