Sachin Tendulkar Pays Visit To Shirdi Sai Baba Temple With Family

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar on Monday paid a visit to Shirdi to seek blessings of Sai Baba. The legendary cricketer was accompanied by his wife, Anjali Tendulkar and son Arjun Tendulkar. People gathered in large numbers to get a glimpse of the 'God of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar at Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi. Furthermore, the temple administration presented a special shawl and idol of Sai Baba to legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

Recently, Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif won the internet over on Sunday when he shared a picture of himself alongside the legendary Sachin Tendulkar on his official Twitter handle. Twitterati lauded Kaif for comparing his former teammate and the batting great to the revered Indian God, Lord Krishna. Kaif received a lot of praise for his humility because, in the caption, he referred to himself as Sudama and called Sachin Tendulkar 'Lord Krishna'.

READ: Virat Kohli nears equalling majestic Sachin Tendulkar's record in home ODIs

READ: Sachin Tendulkar's 2011 'Shoulders of a Nation' in Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020 list

Sachin Tendulkar Reveals His Ideal Choice Of 'Vada Pav' In Reply To Ajinkya Rahane's Post

Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Friday shared a picture of himself gorging on a vada pav. With the picture, Rahane gave three options to his Instagram followers and asked them what they prefer with their vada pav. Surprisingly, legendary cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar replied to Ajinkya Rahane’s tweet and shared how he would like to eat his vada pav.

Tendulkar wrote that he likes his vada pav with red (sweet) chutney and a little bit of green (chilli) chutney. To make his experience even better, he uses some imli (tamarind) chutney to make the combination better. Ajinkya Rahane approved of Sachin Tendulkar’s pick by writing, ‘great combination’. Tendulkar's love for the Maharashtrian dish is evident as he has claimed in several interviews about it being his favourite snack during his childhood days and having the ability to have 7 vada pavs in one go.

I like my Vada Pav with red chutney, very little green chutney & some imli chutney to make the combination even better👍 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 10, 2020

READ: Sachin Tendulkar reminds 'Jammy' Rahul Dravid about how he used to be a menace for bowlers

READ: Sachin Tendulkar expresses gratitude after receiving personalised batting sketch from fan

(With Inputs from ANI)