Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Sanjay Manjrekar On Birthday, Reminds Him Of His Sleepwalking Days

Sachin Tendulkar wished his former teammate and roommate Sanjay Manjrekar a happy birthday and teased him regarding a sleepwalking incident that had taken place a long time back. Tendulkar wrote "Many happy returns of the day, my teammate and room partner Sanjay Manjrekar! Hope you are not spooked by my sleepwalking anymore."

Hope you are not spooked by my sleepwalking anymore. 😛 pic.twitter.com/L4ouwUmPCr — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 12, 2021

The sleepwalking incident

The sleepwalking incident is said to have happened while on tour in Pakistan. Manjrekar recalled that Sachin was a docile and well-mannered sleepwalker. In an interview with The Telegraph, he said, "One evening in Pakistan we were all sitting in a room, talking, and Sachin walked in. It wasn’t late at night, but I think Raman Lamba or somebody knew that he (Sachin) wasn’t awake, and he was sleepwalking, and in a typical North Indian style Lamba asked him to go back and sleep."

"The most frightening moment was when I got up one night and opened my eyes only to see Sachin on his side of the bed staring at me, it was really scary! And then he slowly went back to lying down. But he was a very docile, nice, well-mannered sleepwalker!"

Sanjay Manjrekar's legacy

Having made his international debut in 1987, Manjrekar went on to play 37 Tests and 74 One Day Internationals for India, scoring over 4,000 international runs, including five centuries. Manjrekar’s best performances with the bat came against Pakistan, particularly during the 1989 tour, where he notched up two centuries, the second of which turned into a brilliant inning of 218. Having retired from playing the game in 1997, Manjrekar made the move to broadcasting a few years later.

Domestically, he enjoyed success in the 1990–91 season, scoring four centuries and one half-century in eight first-class appearances. During the season, he scored his highest total, 377, in the Ranji Trophy semi-final against Hyderabad. He played in the final of the 1994–95 Ranji Trophy, scoring 224 runs to help Bombay to a total of 690/6 declared in their first innings, a total that saw them win the trophy.

Tendulkar made his international debut in 1989 against Pakistan and represented India in 664 matches, scoring over 34,000 runs.

(Image Credits: Sachin Tendulkar - Twitter)