Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan, Suresh Raina Recall Iconic 2011 World Cup Win

It's been 11 years since India won their second 2011 World Cup at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Not only did MS Dhoni led the Men in Blue to a historic title triumph but also created a record by becoming the first nation to win the title at home. The Indian team defeated Sri Lanka in the final match of the 2011 ODI World Cup in Mumbai to win the title after a gap of 28 years.

Yuvraj Singh was one of the architects of India's title triumph as he played many match-winning knocks during the entire duration of the mega event. On Saturday, the former cricketer took to Instagram to share throwback photos from one of the greatest nights in Indian cricket.

2011 World Cup: Yuvraj Singh shared a throwback image

Yuvraj Singh took to his Instagram account to share images from the iconic victory, tagging legendary Sachin Tendulkar in the post. He captioned the image, "This wasn’t just a world cup victory - this was the dream of a billion Indians being fulfilled. Proud to be a part of this team that wanted to win the cup for the entire country and for a very special person, Sachin Tendulkar Nothing can match the pride of wearing the tricolour and bringing glory to the nation".

The first photo that Yuvraj Singh shared is of him and Sachin Tendulkar fist-bumping. The others are Yuvraj hugging MS Dhoni after the famous six that won the final, the Indian team picking then-coach Gary Kirsten on their shoulders, Yuvraj with the man of the series trophy and other shots of the team celebrating.

Sachin Tendulkar also shared a post on Twitter, recalling the 2011 World Cup win. He wrote, "how the dream started and how it was accomplished."

𝙃𝙤𝙬 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙙𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙢 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙝𝙤𝙬 𝙞𝙩 𝙬𝙖𝙨 𝙖𝙘𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙥𝙡𝙞𝙨𝙝𝙚𝙙! 🏆 🇮🇳 #worldcup2011 pic.twitter.com/ug8oCK8bvn — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 2, 2022

Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina recall the 2011 World Cup win

A tournament #WorldCup2011 that changed everything for Indian cricket, a moment when our dream got fulfilled✨This moment will forever be close to our heart ❤️ #OnThisDay #CWC2011 pic.twitter.com/9TjyCbMxkT — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 2, 2022

Yuvraj Singh's performance during the 2011 cricket World Cup

Yuvraj Singh was the man of the series during the 2011 World Cup as he scored a total of 362 runs in eight innings. He also scored four fifties and one century during the tournament. The all-rounder was impressive with the ball as well, picking up 15 wickets in 9 matches. The 2011 ODI World Cup was also the last one for legendary Sachin Tendulkar, and the team dedicated the win to the batting maestro and gave him a victory lap by carrying him on their shoulders.

Image: AP